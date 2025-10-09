Israel and Hamas’ agreement to the initial phases of a plan to end fighting in Gaza is a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The “tireless diplomatic efforts” of the US, as well as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been crucial in moving towards peace, the Prime Minister said.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.”

Responding to the news, Sir Keir said: “I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

He added: “This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support these crucial immediate steps and the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan.”

The news comes just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel which sparked the current conflict.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed during the incursion, and around 250 people were taken as hostages into Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign, launched in retaliation, has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, has devastated Gaza and revealed fault lines in global politics.

Hamas is planning to release the 20 living hostages it still has in captivity this weekend, according to reports.

In exchange, Israel will free Palestinian prisoners it has in captivity.

Mr Trump announced Hamas and Israel had come to terms on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said: “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.

“All Parties will be treated fairly!”