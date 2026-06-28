The former shadow cabinet minister also told LBC that Nigel Farage was acting like a "mini Donald Trump"

Diane Abbott told LBC that Sir Keir Starmer will be remembered as the "hammer of the left". Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former Labour shadow cabinet minister Diane Abbott has said Sir Keir Starmer will be remembered as the Keir Starmer as the "hammer of the left".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir announced his departure last week. Picture: Getty

She said: "He was brought in to smash the left. So many people were blocked from running in their constituencies because Morgan McSweeney saw them as too left-wing. "He was the hammer of the left. That's what he was brought in to do and that's what he did. "He also sort of stripped out the party. I mean, I think the membership is half what it was. That's how it'll be remembered." In an emotional statement in Downing Street last week, Sir Keir announced a timetable to step back as leader of the Labour Party and that he will continue in post until a successor is found. Mr Burnham is widely recognised as his successor and could be in post by July 20, according to reports.

Ms Abbott also described Nigel Farage as a "mini Donald Trump",. Picture: Alamy