Starmer will be remembered as the 'hammer of the left', Diane Abbott tells LBC
The former shadow cabinet minister also told LBC that Nigel Farage was acting like a "mini Donald Trump"
Former Labour shadow cabinet minister Diane Abbott has said Sir Keir Starmer will be remembered as the Keir Starmer as the "hammer of the left".
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The ex-frontbencher told LBC that it is "so important" that Andy Burnham succeeds as the Prime Minister's replacement and described Nigel Farage as acting like a "mini Donald Trump".
Mr Burnham was sworn in as an MP last week after winning the Makerfield election and is widely tipped to become the next Labour leader.
Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Ms Abbott, who served as Jeremy Corbyn's shadow Home Secretary, described Sir Keir's resignation as "inevitable but in some ways quite sad".
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She said: "He was brought in to smash the left. So many people were blocked from running in their constituencies because Morgan McSweeney saw them as too left-wing.
"He was the hammer of the left. That's what he was brought in to do and that's what he did.
"He also sort of stripped out the party. I mean, I think the membership is half what it was. That's how it'll be remembered."
In an emotional statement in Downing Street last week, Sir Keir announced a timetable to step back as leader of the Labour Party and that he will continue in post until a successor is found.
Mr Burnham is widely recognised as his successor and could be in post by July 20, according to reports.
Ms Abbott also dismissed Nigel Farage's recent claims that the UK has become a "two-tier society" and suggested the Reform leader visit London boroughs Hackney and Brixton.
She said: "That's one of the problems with Farage. He's kind of a mini Donald Trump."
Adding that he was just "mimicking the right", Ms Abbott continued: "That's why it's so important that Andy Burnham succeeds.
"Some of myself and my friends do worry about the direction of British politics. It's not just Westminster, it's how life is if you work in the public sector, or if you're an NGO dealing with the public sector.
"It's, it's very alarming."