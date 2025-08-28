Starmer to replace top aide in third reshuffle in under a year
Sir Keir Starmer is replacing a top civil servant in his Downing Street office - the third top aide to step down in less than a year.
Principal private secretary Nin Pandit is being replaced after just ten months in the role.
She runs the prime minister's team at No 10.
After chief of staff Sue Gray left in October, and director of communications Matthew Doyle stepped down in March, Ms Pandit is the third top aide to leave.
The Prime Minister allegedly became concerned Ms Pandit was allegedly 'ineffective' in her role.
Downing Street contests this claim, and allies of Sir Keir said he retained trust and confidence in her, the BBC reports.
It is unclear whether her departure is imminent as she remains in post.
The role of principle private secretary (PPS) is one of the top jobs in the civil service, and those in the position often go one to run a major government department or service.
The PPS is the prime minister's gatekeeper to the government and "run their life", one insider told the broadcaster.
The role includes shaping the prime minister's diary and are often the last room when major decisions are made.
Before stepping up to the PPS role, Ms Pandit ran the Downing Street policy unit under Rishi Sunak's Conservative premiership.
She was also previously chief of staff to the chief executive of NHS England.
LBC has contacted Number 10 for comment.
