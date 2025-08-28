Sir Keir Starmer is replacing a top civil servant in his Downing Street office - the third top aide to step down in less than a year.

Principal private secretary Nin Pandit is being replaced after just ten months in the role.

She runs the prime minister's team at No 10.

After chief of staff Sue Gray left in October, and director of communications Matthew Doyle stepped down in March, Ms Pandit is the third top aide to leave.

The Prime Minister allegedly became concerned Ms Pandit was allegedly 'ineffective' in her role.

Downing Street contests this claim, and allies of Sir Keir said he retained trust and confidence in her, the BBC reports.