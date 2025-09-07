The Prime Minister has completed the major reshuffle he embarked upon following the resignation of deputy Angela Rayner last week with a slew of new junior appointments on Sunday.

After announcing senior roles on Friday, the reshuffle of junior ministerial roles continued throughout the weekend but has now been concluded, Downing Street says.

In the most high-profile moves of Sir Keir Starmer's first major reshuffle as Prime Minister, David Lammy replaced Angela Rayner as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Yvette Cooper was moved to the Foreign Office.

Shabana Mahmood was promoted from Justice Secretary to Home Secretary, with Mr Lammy taking on the role as Lord Chancellor alongside his deputising responsibilities.

Ms Rayner stepped down after it was found she'd breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty.

She quit as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion.