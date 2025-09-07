Starmer concludes major reshuffle as slew of junior ministers appointed following Rayner resignation
The Prime Minister has completed the major reshuffle he embarked upon following the resignation of deputy Angela Rayner last week with a slew of new junior appointments on Sunday.
After announcing senior roles on Friday, the reshuffle of junior ministerial roles continued throughout the weekend but has now been concluded, Downing Street says.
In the most high-profile moves of Sir Keir Starmer's first major reshuffle as Prime Minister, David Lammy replaced Angela Rayner as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Yvette Cooper was moved to the Foreign Office.
Shabana Mahmood was promoted from Justice Secretary to Home Secretary, with Mr Lammy taking on the role as Lord Chancellor alongside his deputising responsibilities.
Ms Rayner stepped down after it was found she'd breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty.
She quit as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion.
Here is the list of appointments in full:
- David Lammy MP as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. He will also be Deputy Prime Minister.
- Darren Jones MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He will remain Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister.
- Yvette Cooper MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.
- Shabana Mahmood MP as Secretary of State for the Home Office.
- Steve Reed OBE MP as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Pat McFadden MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
- Peter Kyle MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade.
- Liz Kendall MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.
- Emma Reynolds MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
- Douglas Alexander MP as Secretary of State for Scotland.
- Jonathan Reynolds MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip).
- Sir Alan Campbell MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons.
- Jason Stockwood as Minister of State (Minister for Investment) jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and HM Treasury.
- Dan Jarvis MP as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office. He will remain Minister of State for the Home Office.
- Baroness Smith of Malvern as Minister of State (Minister for Skills) in the Department for Work and Pensions. She will remain Minister of State (Minister for Skills and Minister for Women and Equalities) in the Department for Education.
- Lord Vallance as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. He will remain Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
- Michael Shanks MP as Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.
- Alison McGovern MP as Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Dame Angela Eagle MP as Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
- Dame Diana Johnson MP as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions.
- Sarah Jones MP as Minister of State for the Home Office.
- Anna Turley MP as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office (Minister without Portfolio).
- Alex Norris MP as Minister of State in the Home Office.
- Sir Chris Bryant MP as Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade.
- Luke Pollard MP as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
- Georgia Gould MP as Minister of State in the Department for Education.
- Ellie Reeves MP as Solicitor General.
- Lucy Rigby MP as Parliamentary Secretary (Economic Secretary to the Treasury) in HM Treasury.
- Ian Murray MP as Minister of State jointly in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
- Chris Ward MP as Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office.
- Seema Malhotra MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. She will remain as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Education.
- Mike Tapp MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Home Office.
- Louise Jones MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence.
- Baroness Levitt as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice.
- Miatta Fahnbulleh MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Samantha Dixon MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Dr Zubir Ahmed MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care.
- Martin McCluskey MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.
- Keir Mather MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport.
- Jake Richards MP as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice and as Assistant Whip, House of Commons.
- Lilian Greenwood MP as Vice-Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip).
- Nesil Caliskan MP as Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip).
- Sir Nic Dakin MP as Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip).
- Christian Wakeford MP as Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip).
- Stephen Morgan MP as Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip).
- Claire Hughes MP as Junior Lord of the Treasury (Government Whip).
- Mark Ferguson MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons.
- Gregor Poynton MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons.
- Imogen Walker MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons.
- Jade Botterill MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons.
- Deirdre Costigan MP as Assistant Whip, House of Commons.
- Lord Collins of Highbury as Lord in Waiting (Government Whip). He will remain as Deputy Leader of the House of Lords.
With Rachel Reeves remaining in post as Chancellor, the appointment of Ms Mahmood and Ms Cooper to their new roles means that for the first time in history, the three so-called “great offices of state” are all filled by women.
Elsewhere, Pat McFadden, formerly a senior Cabinet Office minister, is set to take over a new “super ministry” comprised of the Department for Work and Pensions and the skills remit of the Department for Education.
Steve Reed has taken over Ms Rayner’s brief as Housing Secretary, leaving behind his role as Environment Secretary.
Darren Jones, a Labour rising star who was only days ago appointed to the new position of the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, also takes over Mr McFadden’s old Cabinet Office job: the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Mr Jones was reported to be the person administering the reshuffle as part of his new role.