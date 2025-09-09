As Sir Keir Starmer hosts his new Cabinet at No10 for the first time this morning, the dust is settling on the raft of new appointments and what it all means for the Labour Party and the government.

The PM will let the cameras into Downing Street to show off the new and reshuffled faces around the top table.

It's expected that this will be the last major reshuffle of the team - possibly until the next election - unless any big resignations threaten that.

Just a few weeks before several of them take to the stage to make keynote speeches at party conference, it's come at a slightly awkward time for the government.

Yet, some insiders are adamant that it was long time for this shake-up.

Who is who and what will it mean for year two of the PM's time in office?

SHABANA MAHMOOD: Justice Secretary to Home Secretary

One person who will have a smile on her face today will be Ms Mahmood, as she takes on a promotion to one of the great offices of state.

Her rise up to the top of Cabinet has been swift, and her no-nonsense attitude has impressed both in and outside of No10.

Insiders say it's proof of her "tough cookie" approach working over prisons, and that the prime minister is prepared to head to the right in order to get a grip on migration.

The PM's insisted that securing borders is going to be one of the government's priorities going forward - and has told his top team to throw the book at the problem.

What it is a clear sign of, is that the PM isn't afraid to tack the government to the right in a bid to get a grip on what many Brits say is one of the priorities facing the country.

That being said, we've seen plenty of "tough" Tory Home Secretaries before - and all of them have failed to stop the small boat crossings.

YVETTE COOPER: Home Secretary to Foreign Secretary

Some in government say a key part of the reshuffle was to move Ms Cooper out of the Home Office, over concerns she wasn't making enough of an impact.

Cooper's statesman-like approach, charm and serious approach will see her fit in with diplomats on the world stage.

However, it means we've got the sixth person in the role in just five years, a headache again for our embassies around the world.

It's also a loss for our relationship with America, where JD Vance and Lammy had a solid friendship.

Cooper's work with EU counterparts upstream on migration may give her a head-start in Europe.

STEVE REED: Environment to Housing

A promotion for Steve Reed, who is close to Labour figures at the centre of government and seen as a safe pair of hands.

He's impressed with his solid media performances and focus on sewage, known to be a big issue on the left of the Labour movement, in a bid to stave off the Lib Dems.

His experience in local government will put him in a good place here, but the tricky target of reaching 1.5million homes is way out of reach, according to some experts.

PAT MCFADDEN: Cabinet Office to DWP

A curious appointment, but another sign that the PM is going to go back for another go on welfare reform.

Mr McFadden told DWP staff last night he wanted to see more people going back into work, not just into training.

Insiders are saying it'll be a new beefed up 'growth ministry' - with a focus on getting the economy firing on all cylinders through back to work schemes.

With an eye-watering benefits bill and tough decisions on the triple lock and the pensions age on the cards, Sir Keir needs a grown up in the job to carefully handle what are always thorny issues for any government.

DAVID LAMMY: Foreign Secretary to Justice Secretary and Deputy PM

David Lammy shadowed the justice department in opposition, and his backstory into politics will leave no one in any doubt why he's been shuffled to this role.

He led the Lammy Review in 2017, an independent report that found pervasive racial bias in the UK's criminal justice system against Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) individuals.

The PM's mission to make the country fairer will be crucial in the area of justice.

DARREN JONES: Chief Secretary to the Treasury to Chief Secretary to the PM

Impressed by his attention to detail, visual presentations and clear-talking nature, the new job for Darren Jones at the heart of No10 will be a daunting one.

Critics of Reeves say the PM has poached his No2 in a power grab, but Treasury insiders reckon it's a positive development to have a Treasury brain at the heart of No10.

After all, Reeves and Starmer's economics have so far tended to be in lockstep. Ahead of yet another tricky Budget, the PM will need a monetary sounding board in the form of Jones to help him navigate the tricky storm.

JONNY REYNOLDS: Business Secretary to Chief Whip

Fans of the Business Secretary say he's done a good job to champion firms despite a tricky year which has seen confidence fall and National Insurance contributions rise.

That being said, this appointment is proof that No10 have learned a serious lesson from the welfare rebellion, and one that Reynolds may be able to stop from happening again.

Well-liked, hard-working and loyal, he's friendly with back and frontbenchers alike. Having this solid link with the PLP maintained will be a key part of restoring the sense of party unity in the months to come.

However, the departures of Reynolds and Rayner have led unions to worry about a watering down of the workers' rights package.

It's a shame we'll be losing him from the morning media rounds.

RACHEL REEVES: Staying put

The only appointment No10 were prepared to brief that was staying in the role: the Chancellor.

Such is the importance of keeping the markets stable - remember what happened when the PM failed to publicly back her when she was crying in the Commons?

If the PM had even an inkling of a thought to move her, they've been put firmly on ice now.

And ahead of such a difficult budget in just a few months, and with the government's ratings looking shaky, it shows this government doesn't want to risk spooking the markets any further, and that for now, they want to project the thinking that the PM and Chancellor are very much in lockstep.

PLUS THE REST:

You may not have heard much of them so far, but there's also been a string of jobs for the new 2024 intake - who are from a range of backgrounds in their own right.

Outspoken Dover MP Mike Tapp will head to the Home Office, and rising star Georgia Gould gets a gig at the Department for Education.

Eyebrows were raised in Scotland at the promotion of Imogen Walker from a PPS to government whip.

Rother Valley's Jake Richards will head to the MOJ and Makerfield MP's Josh Simons to the Cabinet Office.

Sir Keir will be hoping to nip in the bud any brewing rebellions on his backbenchers, unite the new MPs into the fold, and show the public that no, this government has absolutely not run out of ideas.