Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to go amid accusations that he unintentionally misled Parliament over the vetting of Peter Mandelson as the British ambassador to the US.

The prime minister is clinging onto his job, having sacked senior civil servant Sir Olly Robbins, claiming he was not informed the peer had failed tests prior to his appointment last year.

Labour MPs have since raised questions about Sir Keir after Sir Olly told a committee of MPs that No 10 had insisted the foreign office overruled the concern of the UK Security Vetting.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir was challenged by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and admitted that appointing Mandelson was “a mistake, my mistake”.

But he said that he was cleared by Sir Olly’s admission that he had not shared the intel with the PM.

The evidence “puts to bed all the allegations levelled at me” in relation to misleading Parliament about Lord Mandelson appointment as US ambassador, Sir Keir told the Commons.

“It has not put to bed anything,” Ms Badenoch responded. “Sir Olly said that a dismissive attitude had been shown… He said that [there was a feeling] that Mandelson did not require any vetting at all. Why was the process not followed?”

She then asked: “Will he finally take responsibility and go?”Sir Keir denied he had pressured the civil service and pledged to carry on in his post. “Whatever noise they make, nothing is going to distract me from leading my country,” he said.

Labour now heads into the local elections on May 7 with challenges from all sides of the political spectrum and wants to hang onto as many council seats as possible.

But while Sir Keir is still in post, a bad result at the polls might put further pressure on him to be replaced internally, with a field of possible candidates positioning themselves.

Who could replace Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister if he resigned?

Here are some of the oft-touted names in the frame and the odds on them succeeding Sir Keir.

All odds were correct as of 12.30pm on April 22.

Andy Burnham (Odds 13/2, according to Bet365 data from Oddschecker)