Early results saw Labour haemorrhage hundreds of councillors and eight local authorities across England while Reform, the Greens and Liberal Democrats all made gains

Prime Minister Keir Starmer joins party supporters in a community centre as the local elections campaign enters the final straight on May 5, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

There are growing calls for Sir Keir Starmer to resign as Prime Minister after early local election results proved devastating for the Labour Party.

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Early results saw Labour haemorrhage hundreds of councillors and eight local authorities across England while Reform, the Greens and Liberal Democrats all made gains. The Prime Minister faces further heavy losses as vote counting continues throughout Friday in both English local elections and contests for the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd. In Wales, Labour is expected to lose the national vote for the first time in more than a century, while the SNP appears likely to remain the largest party in Scotland after 19 years in power. Read more: LIVE: Electoral bloodbath for Labour as party faces apocalyptic losses which could spell the end of Starmer Read more: Andy Burnham pulls out of keynote speech amid rumours of Starmer challenge after local election results

Sir Keir has already faced speculation about his leadership. Jon Trickett, Labour MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that if Starmer had reconsidered his role after by-election in Manchester, Labour wouldn't be facing such a huge defeat this morning. "I think it's going to feel pretty bad as the counts in the north of England, Wales, and Scotland proceed later today," he said. "I did call for him to consider his position. He should have done. "The pride of one individual cannot be more important than the future of so many communities and community councillors up and down this country. "So I'm afraid that's where we now are. And now, instead of making prepared speeches, he needs to reflect on what the voters are telling him yesterday and in the counts today." A potential leadership change must be “on the agenda” if Labour has “nightmare” local, Senedd and Holyrood elections, Labour MP John McDonnell said. Asked whether he believed Sir Keir Starmer had to go, the former shadow chancellor said: “We will have to see when results are in and Wales and Scotland results may be more influential than council seats in England in shaping the party’s attitude to the future. “If it is the nightmare as we are worried it will be, then there should be no precipitous coup.” He added: “The party needs to consider why we are in this situation and that discussion should be at all levels of the party and consider all the issues, including why there have been so many policy mistakes alienating our support, but the leadership question has inevitably to be on the agenda. “If there is to be a leadership change, it has to be an orderly transition, not a coup.”

Labour members listen as voter turnout is announced prior to the commencement of the vote count during the Havering local council election on May 08, 2026 in Romford. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Labour MP Jonathan Brash, who saw his wife lose her council seat as Reform surged in Hartlepool, has repeated his call for Sir Keir Starmer to step down amid a “terrible” night for his party. He said: “I’m looking for change at the top of the Labour Party. “It’s clear to me that the Prime Minister should take this opportunity to set out a timetable for his own departure, and then allow for the widest possible leadership election that includes all the talents of our party. “There should be no blocking of any candidate from coming to the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) if they feel they’ve got something to offer. “As you can imagine, I’m really angry about tonight, because Labour politicians are delivering really big things, but we need a leadership of the party that is on the side of the British people. “I think we’ve been too timid. We’ve got a huge majority. We can do absolutely anything we want to transform this country and make people’s lives better. We’ve done some great things so far, but it’s not enough. “We have to be bolder, and we have to go further. And quite frankly, we need new leadership in order to achieve that.”

Election staff count votes during the Havering local council election on May 08, 2026 in Romford. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images