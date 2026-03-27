The London Mayor could be set to enter the House of Lords according to Westminster insiders

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (left), alongside Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at the launch of his re-election campaign in west London. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sadiq Khan looks set to become a Lord - a move that many have suggested is an attempt by Sir Keir Starmer to bring his harshest critics on side.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir plans to appoint the Mayor of London to the House of Lords after May's local elections, according to reports. Labour faces major losses at the local elections based on current polling. Suggestions that Sir Sadiq could soon become a life peer come after the mayor was awarded a knighthood last January. A person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that conversations had also taken place involving the PM offering Sir Sadiq a cabinet role. Such a move could form part of the a potential cabinet reset after the local elections. Read more: Britain cannot rely on US for defence amid 'demonstrable areas of tension' between nations, MPs and peers warn Read more: Lord Mandelson to hand over personal phone messages for US ambassador appointment files

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, speaking at a festival in London. Picture: Alamy

It is a move that would likely invoke heavy criticism, with an already unpopular Starmer having appointed more peers than any of the previous four prime ministers. It also follows Sir Keir's previous comments in which he pledged to abolish the peerage system. The Mayor of London has previously told LBC: "I’ve got the best job in politics. I’m thoroughly enjoying being the Mayor because I can deliver on the London promise that you work hard, you get a helping hand, you can achieve anything. "I’ve worked really hard to make the city fairer, greener, safer, more prosperous and healthy. As long as I can deliver, I will carry on doing so." LBC has reached out to Downing Street for comment, with one official telling the FT that any suggestion of a peerage was incorrect. One Government figure reportedly suggested the appointment would draw Sir Sadiq "inside the tent" and ultimately "solve a lot of problems" for the PM. Downing Street officials reportedly see a potential cabinet appointment as a means of aiding the PM and “shoring up his position with patronage”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer could also appoint the mayor to cabinet. Picture: Alamy