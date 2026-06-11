John Healey stepped down from his role as defence secretary in a move which has lead to a political pile on, including Nigel Farage claiming Sir Keir Starmer’s “premiership is over”

Starmer has stood behind his defence spending, insisting it is what is needed to 'keep our country safe'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted a key defence funding plan “will provide the resources our military needs to keep us safe” in a letter to John Healey, who the Prime Minister said he was sorry to see resign as defence secretary.

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John Healey resigned after claiming the defence budget was not sufficient to protect the country. Picture: Getty

The prime minister has insisted he was increasing defence spending “in a sustainable way” and said “irresponsible borrowing” would put the country’s finances “at risk”. He added that Healey was “right that we have to go further” on defence spending but maintained that the defence investment plan “does just that, delivering an unprecedented increase in defence spending in a sustainable way”. He went on to say: “Strong public finances are part of what keeps us safe - irresponsible borrowing only puts that at risk.” Nigel Farage claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s “premiership is over” after Defence Secretary John Healey quit from government. In a damning letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Healey noted he was left with "no option" but to step down from the role.

Farage said John Healey was "absolutely right" to have quit. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the resignation on Thursday morning, the Reform UK leader described it as a "principled resignation". "He's absolutely right to have done so," he said. Farage claimed Healey “wanted 3% to be spent on defence by 2030”, added the PM didn't match it by half. And so, John Healey is gone, and what his message says is that the Prime Minister is not prioritising the defence of the realm.” He also claimed Starmer now faces a leadership challenge, saying: “Keir Starmer's premiership is over. It's only a matter of time. Already in the corridors of Westminster, the jockeying position is going on whether Burnham wins next week or not. There will be a challenge over the course of this summer to Starmer's leadership. It's over.” Asked whether the Prime Minister would survive until the autumn, Farage replied: “I don't think he'll be leader by the Labour conference, no.”