Sir Keir Starmer says goodbye to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting with key European leaders in Downing Street on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has described peace talks to end the Ukraine war as being at a "critical stage" as he welcomed President Zelenskyy and other European allies to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister hosted Mr Zelenskyy with French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for private talks as efforts continue to find a way to end the war with Russia. The Ukrainian president said his nation "can’t manage without Americans" and "can’t manage without Europe" as peace negotiations continued. The discussions came as Donald Trump accused Mr Zelenskyy of having failed to read the latest peace plan, saying he was "a little disappointed" in the Ukrainian leader, while insisting Russia’s Vladimir Putin was "fine with it." Read more: Caller Kate: 'Russia-Ukraine war turned my world upside down' Read more: 'We stand with Ukraine': Starmer holds peace talks with leaders in show of 'European unity'

Speaking during the meeting on Monday, Starmer insisted any ceasefire in Ukraine must be "just" and "lasting," telling the other leaders: "We are at a critical stage in the push for peace. "The principles remain the same, we stand with Ukraine, and if there is to be a ceasefire, it needs to be a just and lasting ceasefire." Despite Mr Trump's White House criticising European leaders for having "unrealistic expectations" about the war, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the US president. He said: "You can never get from conflict to peace by an easy, straight route. It’s always a complicated business, but I do think that we’re making progress, and I think what President Trump has been able to achieve in the last few weeks, getting it this far, has been the furthest we’ve got in the four years. "And I therefore pay tribute to him for that, and hopefully we can make some further progress this afternoon."

Speaking during the gathering, President Zelenskyy said: "I think that now it’s very important to organise sessions to meet and discuss very sensitive issues regarding these talks (we had) in the United States. "A lot of what we have to discuss are things that are very important for unity between Europe and Ukraine, and also unity between Europe and Ukraine and the United States. "We can’t manage without Americans, we can’t manage without Europe and that is why we need to make some important decisions." Mr Macron, meanwhile, insisted Ukraine's allies have "a lot of cards." He pointed to the funding of equipment and arms for Ukraine, the Ukrainian resistance and the economic impact of sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on Russia as positive signs. President Macron said: "Now I think the main issue is the convergence between our common positions – Europeans and Ukrainians and the US – to finalise these peace negotiations and re-engage in a new phase that means the best possible conditions for Ukraine, for the Europeans, and for collective security."

Mr Zelenskyy’s visit to London comes after his officials concluded three days of talks with their US counterparts on those proposals as the White House presses Kyiv to accept a deal. Over the weekend, Mr Zelenskyy said he had discussed "next steps" with Mr Trump’s advisers and was "determined to keep working in good faith." But the negotiators also acknowledged that any "real progress" will depend "on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace." Starmer has repeatedly said that Ukraine must be allowed to determine its own future, while one of his senior ministers said on Sunday that the country must not be left "toothless" in the face of Russian aggression. However, Russia has repeatedly rejected the prospect of allied troops being stationed in Ukraine and continues to demand large swathes of Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace. The meeting also comes in the wake of the publication of a new US national security strategy that made improving relations with Moscow one of Washington’s top priorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the document, saying it was broadly in line with Moscow’s own vision. On Sunday, Mr Trump told reporters that Mr Zelenskyy had yet to read the US-authored peace proposal. "Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn’t read it," he said. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is in Washington for talks with her US counterpart Marco Rubio. She is expected to focus on efforts to secure an end to the war in Ukraine, as well as UK-US co-operation on global security and the ceasefire in Gaza. Over the weekend, at least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes while Moscow continues to target Ukrainian infrastructure in a bid to "weaponise" the cold by denying civilians access to heat and power.

Mr Macron insisted Ukraine's allies have "a lot of cards.". Picture: Alamy