Sir Keir Starmer has reunited with his family in Scotland after his family holiday was cut short by Ukraine peace talks in Washington DC.

On his return to Scotland, Sir Keir will co-chair a call of the so-called “coalition of the willing”, a group of nations looking to help Ukraine that he has been leading with French President Emmanuel Macron.

It had taken off from the same airport the previous day when Sir Keir was heading to the US for the brief trip.

The PM flew from the US to Glasgow overnight following the White House discussions, landing on Tuesday morning.

It is the second summer in a row that the Prime Minister’s holiday plans have been disrupted after he cancelled a European trip last August when rioting broke out in the UK and tensions escalated in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister also delayed his departure for a trip last Christmas following the death of his brother aged 60 who had been suffering from cancer.

A minister has said it is an “occupational hazard” that prime ministers can see their holidays disrupted.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell told Sky News that Sir Keir has been making a “real difference” in the negotiations over Ukraine.

He told the broadcaster: “It is an occupational hazard for prime ministers that holidays are interrupted. You’ll have been covering that for years.

“I’ve been around British politics enough to have seen that happen, unfortunately, year after year.

“I want the Prime Minister to have a rest […] all we want to do is make sure that we’re addressing these big issues, and that in this summer means making sure we get those security guarantees in Ukraine.”