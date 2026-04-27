Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to the Usdaw conference in north west, England - as he unveiled plans to curb shoplifting. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer claimed “the tide could be turning” against shoplifting as he set out the Government’s efforts to crack down on retail crime.

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The Prime Minister said shop thefts were “slightly down” in the latest figures and he wanted wider use of technology which allows CCTV footage to be shared immediately with the police. His comments came as a think tank highlighted figures showing 67% of shoplifting offenders go on to commit another offence within 12 months, up from 55% before the pandemic. In an address to the Usdaw shopworkers’ union, Sir Keir said: “It’s disgraceful that people just working in their shop have to take abuse from customers. “It’s disgraceful that people feel sick to the stomach thinking about how they’re going to get through the day and it’s disgraceful that people can have their lives and livelihoods ruined by persistent shop theft.” It comes days after Greggs unveils 'fortress stores' in a bid to crackdown on a surge in shoplifting. Read more: Starmer to call time on shoplifting ‘free-for-all’ as government pledges to make assaults on retail workers a criminal offence Read more: Councillor apologies for telling call handler to 'speak English' in 'derogatory and humiliating' exchange

Surge in confectionery and cosmetic goods theft by organised gangs forces retailers into security measures with protective screens & anti-theft boxes. Picture: Alamy

He said the Government has put an extra 3,000 neighbourhood police officers on the streets and scrapped the “ridiculous” rule which left theft of goods worth less than £200 “not properly investigated” by police. “That was a shoplifters’ charter, and we’ve ended it and not before time,” he said. “We’ve toughened up punishment too. We’re giving police stronger powers, making the abuse and assault of retail workers a specific crime and giving you the same protections as emergency workers.” Sir Keir said he was “not blind to how big this challenge is” but said the number of people charged had gone up 17% in the latest statistics and shop theft was down. The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed shoplifting offences fell slightly last year, down from 516,611 in 2024 to 509,566 in 2025. Sir Keir said: “It’s only slightly down, but the tide could be turning.”

Aldi supermarkets glasgow issuing bodycameras and security chipping expensive produce to combat crime. Picture: Alamy