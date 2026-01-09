The Prime Minister’s spokesman said changes to limit usage of chatbot Grok’s image editing tool to paying users are “not a solution”.

Keir Starmer has slammed Elon Musk's Grok. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Changes to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok only serve to make creating deepfakes a “premium service” and are “insulting” to victims of misogyny and sexual violence, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said changes to limit usage of chatbot Grok’s image editing tool to paying users are “not a solution” but do prove that social Elon Musk’s social media site X can move quickly when it wants to. The changes to Grok come after regulator Ofcom said it made “urgent contact” with X, which created the integrated AI chatbot, following reports users have prompted the tool to generate sexualised images of people, including children. Grok is now telling people making such requests that only paid subscribers are able to do so – meaning their name and payment information must be on file. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “That move… that simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service.“It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence. Read more: Elon Musk’s Grok curbs AI image editing usage after deepfakes backlash Read more: Minister 'considering leaving X' after 'appaling' Grok deepfake child abuse controversy

“What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so”“You heard the Prime Minister yesterday. He was abundantly clear that X needs to act and needs to act now, it is time for X to grip this issue. “If another media company had billboards in town centres showing unlawful images, it would act immediately to take them down or face public backlash.” He reiterated that “all options” are on the table including for Ofcom to use its powers to “take any action”.

Deepfakes made using Elon Musk's Grok AI have sparked concerns. Picture: Getty