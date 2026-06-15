The measure is expected to come into force by early next year

By Rebecca Henrys

A ban on under-16s using social media will give youngsters back their childhood, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister announced the ban in response to concerns social media is unsafe, making children miserable and could cause lasting damage to their mental health. He acknowledged some youngsters would try to find their way around a ban but said he would not compromise on the “safety and happiness of our children”. The restrictions, set to be passed by Christmas and in place by spring next year, will leave technology firms, rather than children, liable for enforcement action if they fail to comply. There will also be measures to prevent children from chatting with adults on gaming and livestreaming platforms. The Government is also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s, with more details expected next month. Read more: Lawyer who sued Google & Meta for $6m hails UK social media ban as 'landmark moment' - but calls for tech giants to be financially punished Read more: Starmer's social media ban will set children free

Children under age 16 will be banned from social media in a “big moment for our country”, Sir Keir Starmer said. Picture: Getty

Artificial intelligence (AI) “romantic companion” chatbots designed to simulate sexual relationships with users will have a minimum age of 18, while more general AI tools will have similar functions restricted for children. Sir Keir said: “We’re giving children their childhoods back.” In a Downing Street press conference he said the ban was a “big moment for our country”. The Prime Minister, a father of two teenagers, said: “This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has brought no benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong. “But government is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice.” He said “every parent can see it with their own eyes” that “social media is making children unhappy”. He said social media was “making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse” children and “could even be harming their mental health – exposing them to content that is dangerous, because that’s what grabs the attention”.

Sir Keir suggested YouTube Kids, Lego Play and Google Classroom would not be covered by the prohibition. The social media ban follows a similar move in Australia, where there have been criticism about how it is enforced, with youngsters using virtual private networks (VPNs) and other methods to get around it. The Government intends to use highly-effective age assurance (HEAA) measures to make it more difficult for children to dodge the ban. Those methods could include facial age estimates, photo ID or bank checks according to guidance from regulator Ofcom. Parents who blame social media for the deaths of their children called the ban “fantastic” and said they were “speechless”. Following the announcement, a number of bereaved parents gave their verdict on the incoming ban. Ellen Roome, whose son Jools died in 2022, said: “Fantastic, I mean to actually hear him step up and do this was phenomenal and I thought it was a very good speech, it was very powerful. “The devil is bringing the details of how this actually happens but I think, well done, thank you.” Mariano Janin, whose daughter Mia died in 2021 said he was “emotional” and “speechless after the announcement. “I think it’s a change in the right direction. It won’t be easy but it will be possible,” he said. Communications regulator Ofcom said while there have already been changes to protect children online, “the industry needs to go much further to make people safe”. Ofcom will be enforcing the ban on under-16 as online safety regulator.

Keir Starmer poses with families involved in the consultation process for online restrictions, before holding a press conference to announce government action to protect children online. Picture: Carlos Jasso - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “So far, Ofcom has driven some of the strongest changes of any online safety regulation in the world, from widespread age checks to grooming protections for children. “But the industry needs to go much further to make people safe. “The Government has entrusted us to build on this progress with new measures to protect children, and we’re ready to work closely with them as the detailed regulations take shape.” Sir Keir acknowledged children would try to find their way around the restrictions but “I do believe we can enforce it”. He said: “Teenagers drink before they should, but we do not then say, ‘in which case let us abandon any attempt to stop them buying alcohol’, we say ‘let’s improve the enforcement of what we’re doing’.” The Prime Minister’s actions were met with applause from campaigners invited into No 10 to hear his speech. Calls for a social media ban have been met with concerns regarding freedom of speech, as questions are raised regarding whether the Government is trying to police information that children can access and will this eventually be expanded to adults.