'All options on the table' over social media ban for under-16s, PM says
Sir Keir Starmer has said ministers are discussing the possibility of a ban to "protect children" from dangers online
The Prime Minister has insisted that "all options are on the table" as the Government mulls over banning social media for under-16s.
Listen to this article
Discussions between ministers have been ongoing for weeks after the ban was first introduced in Australia last month, in a world first.
Sir Keir has previously been reluctant to impose full restrictions, but his stance reportedly changed in a bid to help better "protect" children from the dangers online.
Speaking on Thursday, he said: "We need to better protect children from social media.
Read more: Starmer 'leaning towards' banning social media for under 16s to 'save children from real harm'
Read more: British under-16s could be banned from social media within months
"We're looking at what’s happening in Australia, but all options are on the table in relation to what further protections we can put in place, whether that’s under-16s on social media, all options on the table."
Downing Street also hinted that it would not stand in the way of a Conservative amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, to be voted on next week, which would pave the way for a ban.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy previously told LBC that the Government would keep a "close eye" on the matter after the Government released its ten-year national youth plan to tackle isolation online.
One source close to Labour told The Telegraph: "This has clearly become a live issue for No 10. If you had a free vote tomorrow 70 per cent of MPs would vote yes. It would be very popular with the public."
Last week, Kemi Badenoch said the Conservatives would ban under-16s from social media if they were in power, pointing to the "success" of the legalisation in Australia.
Talks are understood to have been held between Sir Keir and the Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall, about introducing similar legislation if the Australian scheme were to prove effective.
A Government spokesman previously told LBC: "We understand parents' concerns about the impact of social media on children, which is why we've taken some of the boldest steps globally to ensure online content is genuinely age-appropriate.
"It's important we protect children while letting them benefit safely from the digital world, without cutting off essential services or isolating the most vulnerable.
"The Government is closely monitoring Australia's approach to age restrictions. When it comes to children’s safety, nothing is off the table, but any action must be based on robust evidence.
"For that reason, there are no current plans to introduce a blanket ban on smartphones or social media for children."
The Australian PM Anthony Albanese introduced the law last month which banned young people from platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.
The social media companies are expected to use multiple age assurance technologies, which could include IDs, face or voice recognition.
There could also be an "age inference" tool introduced, which would analyse online behaviour and interactions to estimate a person’s age.
If the Conservative amendment is passed in the House of Lords next week, it will then go to the House of Commons for a vote.