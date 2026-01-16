Sir Keir Starmer has said ministers are discussing the possibility of a ban to "protect children" from dangers online

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted all options are on thr table amid rumours of a social media ban for under-16s. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has insisted that "all options are on the table" as the Government mulls over banning social media for under-16s.

The Government could follow Australia in taking the decision. Picture: Alamy

"We're looking at what’s happening in Australia, but all options are on the table in relation to what further protections we can put in place, whether that’s under-16s on social media, all options on the table." Downing Street also hinted that it would not stand in the way of a Conservative amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, to be voted on next week, which would pave the way for a ban. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy previously told LBC that the Government would keep a "close eye" on the matter after the Government released its ten-year national youth plan to tackle isolation online. One source close to Labour told The Telegraph: "This has clearly become a live issue for No 10. If you had a free vote tomorrow 70 per cent of MPs would vote yes. It would be very popular with the public."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese brought in the ban in a world first. Picture: Alamy

Last week, Kemi Badenoch said the Conservatives would ban under-16s from social media if they were in power, pointing to the "success" of the legalisation in Australia. Talks are understood to have been held between Sir Keir and the Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall, about introducing similar legislation if the Australian scheme were to prove effective. A Government spokesman previously told LBC: "We understand parents' concerns about the impact of social media on children, which is why we've taken some of the boldest steps globally to ensure online content is genuinely age-appropriate. "It's important we protect children while letting them benefit safely from the digital world, without cutting off essential services or isolating the most vulnerable. "The Government is closely monitoring Australia's approach to age restrictions. When it comes to children’s safety, nothing is off the table, but any action must be based on robust evidence.