Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly preparing to announce a social media ban for children under 16 after pressure from parents caused him to change his mind.

Speaking to LBC on Friday, the Prime Minister said he had an “incredibly moving” meeting with grieving families calling for a ban.

He said “nobody is getting a free pass” as he pledged to take on big tech firms.

In a warning to big tech, he told LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark “The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here. Things are going to change. I was very clear with them."

The PM added: “Nobody's getting a free pass here. I'm afraid we're not going to stick with what we've got here.”

Number 10 has said it will act quickly but has yet refused to confirm the ban.

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