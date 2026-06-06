Starmer vows to ‘act quickly’ on social media ban amid reports of decision within two weeks
Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly preparing to announce a social media ban for children under 16 after pressure from grieving parents led him to change his position.
Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly preparing to announce a social media ban for children under 16 after pressure from parents caused him to change his mind.
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Speaking to LBC on Friday, the Prime Minister said he had an “incredibly moving” meeting with grieving families calling for a ban.
He said “nobody is getting a free pass” as he pledged to take on big tech firms.
In a warning to big tech, he told LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark “The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here. Things are going to change. I was very clear with them."
The PM added: “Nobody's getting a free pass here. I'm afraid we're not going to stick with what we've got here.”
Number 10 has said it will act quickly but has yet refused to confirm the ban.
Read more: A social media ban is the only way to protect boys from the Manosphere, writes Sadiq Khan
Read more: Nine in 10 parents back social media ban for children, says Technology Secretary
Other proposals from the consultation are app curfews and limits on more addictive features.
Previously speaking to LBC, bereaved mother Ellen Roome called on legislators to press ahead with a ban without delay as “millions and millions” of children remain exposed to harmful content online.
Ms Roome's world was turned upside down when she found her 14-year-old boy lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022.
The online safety campaigner suspects her son Jools Sweeney died while doing an online challenge.
'Effective & enforceable'
A DSIT spokesperson said: "We don't comment on speculation about future announcements.
"We've been clear we are determined to act quickly, but we will do so in a way that is effective, enforceable and genuinely keeps children safe.
"As we've previously said, we will set out the Government's response by the summer, and importantly we already have the powers to act within months rather than years."