Ipsos UK’s Political Pulse survey reveals 68 per cent of Britons think it is unlikely Starmer will win the next General Election

Half of Britons think Starmer should step down as Prime Minister according to Ipsos survey. Picture: IPSOS

By Danielle de Wolfe

Half of Britons think Sir Keir Starmer should step down as Prime Minister, polling shared with LBC reveals - as 68 per cent of those surveyed shared their belief that Starmer is unlikely to win the next General Election.

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Data shared with LBC from Ipsos as part of the UK’s Political Pulse survey reveals that 50% of Britons think Starmer should stand down, with 36% believing that he should remain in post. The data also reveals that 68% of Britons think it is unlikely Keir Starmer will win the next General Election (+5 per cent when compared Jun 2025 figures), with 36% believing Labour would be more likely to win the next General Election under alternative leadership. The poll, comprised of 2,262 British adults, was conducted in the midst of the Mandelson vetting scandal (between 17-21 April 2026) - a day after it emerged that the US ambassador had failed security vetting. The data comes at a rocky time for the PM in the wake of the vetting scandal, with calls for Starmer to step aside in the run up to May's local elections. The figures come as it was revealed that the Foreign Office refused to share key files about Lord Mandelson’s vetting, according to one of Britain’s most senior civil servants. Read more: Sir Beer Starmer: PM convenes committee to ensure Britain's boozers can keep pouring pints during World Cup summer Read more: Farage 'worried' about Trump’s judgment amid rising UK-US tensions However, the figures do show an increase in support for the PM compared to February's figures, which saw 52 per cent of Brits back a Starmer resignation (-2%).

Ipsos interviewed a representative sample of 2,262 adults aged 18+ across Great Britain as part of the poll. Picture: IPSOS

According to the polling, more people would want Trump (15%) running the country over Rachel Reeves (12%). Numbers that will come as a boost to Andy Burnham, 17% of those polled believe the Greater Manchester Mayor to be the next logical choice for leader. The data also sheds light on the direction voters see the Labour party heading in, with Andy Burnham the public’s preferred choice as Labour leader should Starmer resign. According to the data, Burnham comes out on top among those who voted Labour at the last General Election (25%). However a sizeable proportion of the public say either none of them (28%) or don’t know (27%).

Keir Starmer Visits Kenton United Synagogue, Site Of Recent Attempted Arson - as polling reveals 50% believe Starmer should stand down. Picture: Getty

“As speculation mounts about Keir Starmer’s future, the way forward for Labour is unclear. 6 in 10 are unfavourable towards him and half think he should stand down," explained Ipsos Director of Politics Keiran Pedley. "However, sentiment hasn’t really moved since the autumn and it is not obvious who would replace him." Adding: "Andy Burnham remains the standout alternative in terms of public opinion but he is not in parliament. So if there was an immediate contest, there is no strong public sense about who should replace him”.

Poll showing half of Britons think Starmer should step down as PM according to figures from Ipsos' UK’s Political Pulse survey. Picture: IPSOS

Elsewhere, 5% of Britons would prefer Angela Rayner to be the next leader of the Labour party, followed by Wes Streeting on 4% according to the figures. The polling data, which is weighted to match the profile of the population, also Delving into the data, less Britons believed Nigel Farage will ever be Prime Minister in the future compared to September 2025, with 40% noting it likely that the Refom UK leader will become PM - down 9% from Sept 2025 polling. However, when it comes to favourable views of the parties, the Greens appeared to come out on top with 28% favourability, with Labour dropping into last with 20% behind Reform UK (27%), Lib Dems (23%) and the Conservatives (22%). The results follow Sir Keir Starmer admitting he 'inadvertently' misled Parliament over Peter Mandelson's appointment when he faced MPs in the Commons earlier this week.

The Green Party came out on top when it came to party favourability, with Labour falling into last with 20%. Picture: Getty