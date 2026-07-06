The Prime Minister is said to advised the FA to block the move over fears it would give the co-hosts an unfair advantage

Sir Keir Starmer is said to have told the FA to block the move to bring kick-off forward over fears it would give Mexico an unfair advantage. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer stepped in to block FIFA's decision to bring kick-off forward in England's thrilling win at the Azteca Stadium due to suspicions the Mexicans were trying to gain an upper hand.

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The match was thrown into chaos in the days leading up to it with kick-off being moved from 1am BST to 7pm, before it was then pushed back to its original time. The outgoing Prime Minister is said to have told FA chiefs that he was opposed to moving the start time because it would give the Three Lions less time to adapt to the stadium's altitude. Thunderstorms did end up causing an hour delay, but Thomas Tuchel's team progressed to the quarter-finals following the thrilling 3-2 win. Read more: Pubs answer late-night call as England fans toast World Cup white knuckle ride Read more: Wonderball! Tuchel hails fans for sending ‘energy’ to help England beat Mexico... but now for the hangover

Fans stayed up through the night to watch the match. Picture: Getty

When suggestions emerged that FIFA were considering bringing forward kick-off by five hours to 7pm UK time (Noon local time), the FA made contact with Downing Street to see if they would accept moving the time, it is understood. But a source told The Sun: "The Mexicans were really talking up the storm and were pressing to move the game. "But Keir was having none of it and suspected they were trying to derail the England preparations by giving less time to adapt to the altitude, so he put his foot down." Sir Keir already intervened to ensure UK pubs would be allowed to stay open until 5am. The match had not been covered by existing measures to extend pub hours for England matches until 2am, and would run past that time anyway.

England celebrating at full-time. Picture: Getty