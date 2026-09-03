Sir Keir Starmer was appointed as the Steward and Bailiff of the Three Chiltern Hundreds on Tuesday as he leaves Parliament.

Chancellor John Healey gave the former Prime Minister the title after he announced he had resigned as MP for Holborn and St Pancras, his constituency since 2015.

A by-election has now been called for a yet-to-be-confirmed date, and Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said that he will run to try and enter Parliament for the first time.

Sir Keir said: “It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country and to have taken over from Frank Dobson, who was such a great constituency MP and a member of the last Labour government."

HM Treasury announced: “The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Sir Keir Starmer to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern.”

But what is the Three Chiltern Hundreds and what does this mean for Sir Keir?