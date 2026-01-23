Mr Burnham, long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, is reported to be putting his name forward to run in Gorton and Denton, after Andrew Gwynne formally resigned as MP.

Mr Burnham, long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, is reported to be putting his name forward to run in Gorton and Denton. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned not to perform a "stitch-up" to prevent Andy Burnham returning to Westminster, after his path back to Parliament was opened up by the triggering of a Greater Manchester by-election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Burnham, long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, is reported to be putting his name forward to run in Gorton and Denton, after Andrew Gwynne formally resigned as MP. Labour MPs warned against using the party’s ruling national executive committee to block Mr Burnham from standing. Read more: Gary Neville should replace Andy Burnham as Manchester mayor, Labour insiders say Read more: PM brands Trump's comments about UK troops in Afghanistan 'insulting and frankly appalling'

Jo White, who chairs the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, said: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election. A London stitch-up will be a disaster for Labour." Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith said: "Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates. I agree with the Prime Minister that our attention should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests. "Any decision made to limit the choice would be wrong." Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is also expected to back Burnham standing for MP at Labour’s northwest regional conference on Saturday. Mr Gwynne’s resignation was formalised on Friday with his appointment as Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead, one of the offices used in the archaic procedure that allows MPs to resign their seats. His decision means a by-election in the constituency, which Labour won comfortably in 2024. There are several other obstacles stopping Burnham taking the seat, such as the financial cost it would inflict on the Labour Party if he stepped down before his mayoral run ends in 2028. By opening up a Manchester mayoral election, Burnham would be diverting campaign funds away from other Labour council seats in May as the party attempts to stop Reform winning. His candidacy will also have to be approved by the NEC, which has been seen as under the control of Sir Keir’s supporters.

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned not to perform a "stitch-up" on Burnham. Picture: Getty