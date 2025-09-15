Paul Ovenden quit his role as Director of Strategy in No10 after the exchanges from 2017 were uncovered

Paul Ovenden quit his role as Director of Strategy at No 10 after the exchanges from 2017 were uncovered. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

One of Sir Keir Starmer's top aides has resigned after leaked emails revealed he had sent sexually explicit messages referring to Diane Abbott.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Ovenden quit his role as No.10's Director of Strategy after the exchanges from 2017 were uncovered. The former newspaper journalist, who began working for Labour in 2014, stepped down after leaked emails showed him discussing Ms Abbott, 71, in derogatory sexual terms with a former colleague. He graphically recounted a story about a game of ‘shag, marry, kill’ played with his Labour colleagues, before going into explicit detail about a conversation in which two women described performing sex acts on the veteran MP. Mr Ovenden was one of a handful of top aides to the Prime Minister, earning between £115,000-£120,000 a year in Downing Street and working closely with Morgan McSweeney, the PM's Chief of Staff. His resignation is the latest hammer blow to Starmer's premiership, with the PM already under pressure after losing two of his key figures - his deputy Angela Rayner and Lord Mandelson, his US ambassador - to scandals in recent weeks.

Dianne Abbott, the longest-serving female MP, is a historic figure in British politics, having become the first black woman elected to Parliament in 1987. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Downing Street accuses Musk of ‘dangerous and inflammatory’ language during appearance at Tommy Robinson rally Read more: 'The Conservative Party is over': Shadow Minister Danny Kruger defects to Reform UK Mr Overton announced he was resigning today to avoid becoming "a distraction". He said: "I am accused of eight years ago as a junior press officer sharing with a female colleague the details of a silly conversation that I was party to with other female staff members. "Before summer, I had announced to some of my colleagues my intention to leave government. Though the messages long pre-date my current employment and relationship with the Prime Minister, I’ve brought forward my resignation to avoid distracting from the vital work this government is doing to positively change people’s lives. "As an advisor, my duty is to protect the reputation of the Prime Minister and his government. "While it is chilling that a private conversation from nearly a decade ago can do this sort of damage, I am also truly, deeply sorry for it and the hurt it will cause."

The messages pile further pressure on the Prime Minister. Picture: Getty