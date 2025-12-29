Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced backlash after originally celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return to the UK on Boxing Day

Starmer is refusing to strip the citienship of Mr Abd El-Fattah (right). Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government has ordered an urgent review into the “serious information failures” in the consular case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah after historic comments made by the Egyptian dissident were found online.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism after celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah's return to the UK on Boxing Day after posts emerged in which the activist appears to call for violence towards Zionists and the police. The posts, which date back to 2010, appear to be from Mr Abd El-Fattah's X account - but could not be verified independently. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Monday she has asked a senior Foreign Office official to urgently review the failings in the case after it emerged that current and former ministers were never briefed on Mr Fattah's tweets. She said civil servants were also "unaware" of the comments, and added that she was taking the "unacceptable" failure "extremely seriously". In a letter to Dame Emily Thornberry, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ms Cooper wrote: "Based on the work I instigated in the FCDO over the weekend, it is apparent not only that current and former prime ministers were never briefed on these tweets when they spoke publicly about this case in the past, but also that the civil servants in charge of this case were also unaware."

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah (C) embraces his mother, Laila Soueif, and sister Sanaa, upon arriving home in Cairo after his release. Picture: Alamy

She added: “It is clear that this has been an unacceptable failure and that long-standing procedures and due diligence arrangements have been completely inadequate for this situation, leading to the serious problem of successive foreign secretaries and prime ministers making public statements without all relevant information. “In the context of rising antisemitism, and recent horrific attacks against Jewish people in this country and around the world, I am deeply concerned that the unexpected emergence of these historical tweets – coming alongside the social media posts that I and other senior politicians sent on Boxing Day welcoming the conclusion of this long-running case and Mr El Fattah’s reunion with his family – have added to the distress felt by Jewish communities in the UK, and I very much regret that.

I have written to the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee about the long-standing and deeply regrettable information failures exposed in recent days around the handling of consular cases, and how we intend to address them. pic.twitter.com/rxAPcBQRUH — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) December 29, 2025

“I have asked the permanent under secretary as a matter of urgency to review the serious information failures in this case and more broadly the systems that are in place within the department for conducting due diligence on the individual high-profile consular and human-rights cases for which the FCDO is responsible, to ensure that those systems are functioning properly for the future, and that all necessary lessons are learned.” Ms Cooper added: “The provision of consular support is grounded in the citizenship status of the individual and the circumstances of their case, but consular support must never be interpreted as support for an individual’s personal views.” While the Government has condemned Mr El-Fattah’s historic tweets and "considers them to be abhorrent,” it has also defended his entry into the UK. Confirming the review, Sir Keir wrote on X: "As @YvetteCooperMP sets out in her letter, the historic tweets by Alaa Abd El-Fattah are absolutely abhorrent. With the rise of antisemitism, and recent horrific attacks, I know this has added to the distress of many in the Jewish community in the UK. We are taking steps to review the information failures in this case." The Prime Minister’s official spokesman defended the Government’s approach in the case on Monday, telling reporters: “We welcome the return of a British citizen unfairly detained abroad, as we would in all cases and as we have done in the past.” He continued: “That is central to Britain’s commitment to religious and political freedom.

Yvette Cooper has ordered the review. Picture: Getty

“That said, it doesn’t change the fact that we have condemned the nature of these historic tweets, and we consider them to be abhorrent, and we’ve been very clear about that." Sir Keir Starmer was “not aware of the historical tweets” until after the activist entered the UK, Downing Street said. Asked whether the Government was considering steps to remove Mr Abd El-Fattah’s citizenship, No 10 said: “Clearly, we don’t get into individual citizenship cases.” However, officials are reportedly unlikely to act because they do not believe Mr Fattah’s comments meet the legal bar for revoking citizenship, or that he poses a significant threat to national security, according to the Telegraph. Downing Street also fears an attempt to remove the Egyptian dissident's UK nationality could be blocked by the courts, the newspaper reports. Senior government sources had earlier suggested they were leaning towards not deporting the British-Egyptian dissident, according to the Times. They reportedly believed there were no grounds for stripping Fattah’s UK nationality as case law from 2016 has ruled that this can only be done in instances of fraud or in the cases of dangerous criminals and terrorists. Labour MPs have allegedly described Sir Keir’s initial intervention as “shocking” and “ridiculous” as they backed calls for Mr El-Fattah to have his citizenship stripped. One unnamed MP told the Times: “It’s truly shocking that we’ve welcomed a racist antisemite into our country with open arms. Serious questions need to be asked about the lack of judgment here and the Home Office should seriously be contemplating stripping him of his British citizenship.”

Another allegedly said: “Letting in a thug with a history of rampant antisemitism and anti-Zionism crossing the line into terror supporting and calling for the death of all Zionists is ridiculous and bad enough. “But after Bondi Beach and the Manchester synagogue attack when the PM said he’d do everything to make the Jewish community feel safe, this looks and sounds like a kick in the face. Fattah should undoubtedly lose his British citizenship.” Jewish organisations have criticised the “effusive” response from Sir Keir Starmer’s government to the Egyptian-British dual national’s return. They said the years-long campaign to secure his release, which successive Conservative and Labour governments lobbied for, showed a “lack of due diligence”. Mr Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national, was detained in Egypt in September 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news. His imprisonment was branded a breach of international law by UN investigators, and Mr Abd El-Fattah was released after being pardoned by Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. Mr Abd El-Fattah has apologised for the social media posts, saying he understood “how shocking and hurtful” his previous comments were. The Prime Minister said on Friday that he was “delighted” Mr Abd El-Fattah had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Secretary David Lammy in similar posts.