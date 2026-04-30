PM says there is a 'wider duty on all of us' to respond to antisemitic attacks

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with criminal justice agencies. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has said the criminal justice response to the suspected terror attack in north London must be “swift, agile and visible” as extra funding was announced to increase security for Jewish communities.

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The Prime Minister said the Government and agencies must “come together very quickly” to take the necessary action after the double stabbing in Golders Green on Wednesday. Police across the country have stepped up patrols in response to the attack that saw two Jewish men – 34-year-old Shloime Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Ben Baila, named locally as Moshe Shine – taken to hospital after being stabbed. A 45-year-old man, said by police to be a Somali-born British national, was arrested following the attack. The suspect had previously been reported to the Government’s Prevent counter-extremism programme, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the man came to the UK “lawfully as a child” in the 1990s. Speaking at a roundtable discussion with representatives including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in Downing Street on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: “I do think there’s a wider duty on all of us in terms of confidence in the criminal justice system to be able to deal with appalling attacks like this, to show that it can act in a swift, agile and visible way. Read more: Protesters shut down Golders Green road with cries of ‘Keir Starmer, Jew harmer’ and ‘Shame on Sadiq Khan’ Read more: Knifeman arrested over Golders Green attack was previously referred to UK's counter-extremism programme

Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets members of Shomrim after yesterday's attack. Picture: Getty

“I look forward to a discussion with you as to how we make that happen.” Meanwhile, a further £25 million will be invested to boost police patrols and protections around synagogues, schools and community centres, taking the total commitment this year to £58 million. Legislation creating proscription-like powers to pursue people and organisations acting on behalf of malign state-sponsored groups will also be “fast-tracked” in the coming weeks, ministers have said in the wake of the attack. The plans will be included in the King’s Speech setting out the Government’s legislative agenda for the coming parliamentary session on May 13, LBC understands. The stabbings are the latest in a series of attacks on Jewish sites over recent weeks and have prompted calls for urgent action and accusations the Government has not done enough to tackle antisemitism. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Mahmood said there is a "real problem with antisemitism in this country" and conceded that Ministers are "trying to get control”. "It's something I've been talking about ever since I became the Home Secretary," she told Nick.

The Home Secretary also signalled she would consider banning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military group, as she faced questions about the new laws. She told LBC: "I think a national emergency would mean that we suspend elements of our democracy. I don't think we are there yet," she insisted."I think we need to strike a better balance between the freedom to protest but also the freedom of people to be able to go about business. "If the marches continue, they do so with greater police powers that have just hit the statute books to enable the police to place greater conditions on repeat protests, to ban face coverings, and also to make sure that those conditions are appropriate so that people can continue to visit synagogues and go about their business.” Speaking from his hostpital bed on Wednesday night, Mr Rand, the younger victim of Wednesday’s attack, said: “People are really afraid, people are uncomfortable walking in the streets. “People are blaming obviously the Government. You know they aren’t doing anything about what’s going on for the past few months,” he told ITV. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis called for “meaningful action” to tackle the “root causes” of antisemitism while the Board of Deputies of British Jews said antisemitism must be “confronted, punished and deterred with the full force of the state”.

Two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green on Wednesday. Picture: Getty