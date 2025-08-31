Sir Keir Starmer has swiped at Reform UK and the Tories while promising his Government will make people "feel better off and more secure" before Parliament returns from summer recess.

As MPs return to Westminster on Monday, the Prime Minister said he was "rolling up my sleeves to deliver change".

The Prime Minister sought to fight back after a summer which has seen asylum protests and tumbling Labour poll ratings.

But the return sees Labour face looming challenges, with a tough Budget anticipated for Chancellor Rachel Reeves in October alongside rising anger over migration and a surge in Reform UK's poll ratings.

He also could see his deputy Angela Rayner face a sleaze probe over her recent purchase of an £800,000 holiday home in Hove, East Sussex.

Sir Keir used his column in the Mirror to turn his fire on Nigel Farage's Reform and the Tories while promising he will deliver "national renewal".

"While Reform and the Tories talk down the country at every turn, we're doing the work to make people's lives better," he said.

"I'm not interested in scaremongering from the sidelines. I'm rolling up my sleeves to deliver change that makes a difference to you and your family."

The Prime Minister is expected to carry out a ministerial reshuffle in the coming weeks although this may not extend as far as the Cabinet.

He will hope that the changes, along with a shake-up of Downing Street officials, can revive the party's flagging poll ratings, which have seen Reform UK open up a healthy lead over Labour.

Sir Keir said working people had been left "paying the price" for Conservative failures on homes, transport, energy, infrastructure and skills training.