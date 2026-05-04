Mr Trump has lashed out at some Nato nations for what he sees as their lack of support for Washington in Iran

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron during the European Political Community summit on May 4, 2026. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of heightened “tension” between Donald Trump and Europe at a gathering of leaders from across the continent, which he used to announce the UK’s bid to join the European Union’s recovery loan for Ukraine.

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Mr Trump has lashed out at some Nato nations for what he sees as their lack of support for Washington in Iran, most recently announcing plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany. The Prime Minister warned of the strained relations at the European Political Community summit in Armenia, which is being dominated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, amid concerns over the US president’s waning interest in the first and attacks on traditional allies over their stance on the second. Speaking in the plenary session, Sir Keir said: “We cannot deny that some of the alliances that we have come to rely on are not in the place we would want them to be. “There is more tension in the alliances than there should be and it’s very important that we therefore face up to this as a group of countries together.” Read more: US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz Read more: Passengers stuck on cruise ship after three die in Hantavirus outbreak, with Briton in intensive care

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talk during a bilateral meeting at the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The Prime Minister also said the damage done to economies around the world by the Middle East crisis would “play out with our electorates in all of our countries”. His trip to Yerevan comes as Labour is expected to face a drubbing in this week’s local elections. Sir Keir announced that Britain would start talks to access the European Union’s 90 billion euro (£78 billion) loan for Kyiv. In a readout of a meeting on Ukraine he co-chaired with France in the margins of the summit, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders discussed the European Union’s £78 billion loan to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister underlined the opportunity the UK’s involvement would bring for both Ukraine and European security.” Other attendees included leaders from Ukraine, France, Italy, Poland, Norway, Finland, Nato, the European Commission and the European Council – as well as Canada, the first non-European nation to participate in the European Political Community (EPC). The loan initiative, recently approved by the EU after Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungarian elections ended a long-running impasse, could create opportunities for British defence firms to compete for contracts in return for a financial contribution from the UK which could reportedly reach up to £400 million. Officials said the payments will be determined by the value of contracts and will come from the UK’s ringfenced £3 billion for Ukraine. Speaking to media as he arrived at the Yerevan gathering, Sir Keir said the UK’s involvement in the initiative would be “very good” for Ukraine’s military capability, for British jobs and for UK-EU relations. The UK and EU, which will hold another joint summit this summer, will negotiate the parameters of access to the loan in the coming weeks, No 10 said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives to attend the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images