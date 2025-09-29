UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends the Labour Party Conference 2025 at the ACC Liverpool Convention Centre in Liverpool. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A new “online hospital” will deliver millions of appointments and help slash waiting lists, Sir Keir Starmer will announce.

The Prime Minister will use his leader’s speech at Labour’s conference to set out plans for NHS Online which will connect patients to specialist clinicians. The scheme, which will begin operating in 2027, will deliver up to 8.5 million extra NHS appointments in its first three years, Labour claimed. In his speech in Liverpool Sir Keir will say “a new world is coming” and “in decades to come, I want people to look back on this moment as the moment we renewed the NHS for a new world”. The online hospital will be accessible through the NHS app and will allow patients to choose between the digital service and their local hospital. Those who use the service will be able to access and track prescriptions, be referred for scans and tests, and receive clinical advice on managing their condition. Read more: NHS hospital becomes first to offer new ovarian cancer surveillance test Read more: Scotland’s NHS app to launch next year with full rollout expected by 2030

Patients who require a physical test or a procedure will be able to book them on the app, at a nearby hospital, surgical hub or community diagnostic centre. Sir Keir will describe it as “a new chapter in the story of our NHS, harnessing the future, patients in control”. “Waiting times cut for every single person in this country. That’s national renewal, that’s a Britain built for all.” The Prime Minister will stress the need for continued NHS modernisation, insisting it is Labour’s responsibility to make the health service fit for the years to come. Sir Keir will say: “I know how hard people work in the NHS – I see it my family – and I celebrate it at every opportunity. “But the responsibility of this party is not just to celebrate the NHS, it’s to make it better.” The scheme builds upon ideas already being used in some NHS trusts to reduce waiting times and allow patients to get treatment or advice quicker.

NHS chief Sir Jim Mackey. Picture: Alamy