Sir Keir Starmer has told NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that he would publish the government’s defence investment plan before next month’s summit, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Nato chief on the phone earlier on Saturday and they agreed on the importance of strengthening the alliance’s defensive capabilities.

The call came two days after John Healey resigned as defence secretary over the spending plans, accusing Keir Starmer of being “unable” to commit enough resources “to defend the country at this time of rising threats.”

In the phone call, Keir Starmer “updated on plans for the defence investment plan, underlining his commitment to publish it ahead of the Nato summit in Ankara,” said Downing Street.

“The NATO Secretary General welcomed the UK’s increased investment in defence as an important contribution to the alliance and to meeting the threats we face," he said.

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