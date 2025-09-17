Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer following a Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle during the state visit. Picture: Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will recognise a Palestinian state over the weekend after Donald Trump concludes his state visit to the UK, reports have suggested.

The Prime Minister has previously said he plans to recognise Palestinian statehood ahead of the United Nations general assembly in New York this month, if Israel does not meet a series of conditions to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. High-level meetings at the UN summit involving world leaders begin next week. Sir Keir has held off on formally announcing the UK will recognise a Palestinian state until after Mr Trump leaves for fear it could dominate a Thursday news conference the two men plan to hold. The Prime Minister has found himself at odds with the US administration over the move, which is opposed to official recognition of Palestine. However other nations, including France, Australia and Canada, have said they plan to take the same step at the UN gathering. Read more: Two Labour MPs ‘denied entry’ to Israel during West Bank visit Read more: UN Commission says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Starmer to recognise Palestinian statehood this weekend. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Sir Sadiq Khan has for the first time described the situation in Gaza as a "genocide", in the latest domestic political intervention in the crisis in the Middle East by a senior Labour figure. The Mayor of London told an audience at a people’s question time event: "I think what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide. "When I see the images of the children starving, 20,000 children have starved because of the policies of the Israeli government, when I see the health system in Gaza collapsed, when I see the lack of supplies reaching people in need, when I see the famine that is man made, when I read the interim judgment of the ICJ, and then see a UN commission report this week, I think it’s inescapable to draw the conclusion in Gaza we are seeing before our very eyes a genocide." On Tuesday, a UN commission said it had reasonable grounds to conclude Israel is committing a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes hit and destroyed multiple buildings and high-rise towers in Gaza City. Picture: Getty