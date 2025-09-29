Starmer to warn Britain faces choice between ‘decency’ and ‘division’. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Britain faces a “defining choice” between “decency” and “division”, Sir Keir Starmer will warn, as he delivers his speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is expected to use his annual address to expand his attacks on Reform UK, now regarded by Labour as the primary threat to its re-election prospects. Last week, Sir Keir told a gathering of progressives in London that the UK faced a “battle for the soul” of the country, a theme he will repeat in Liverpool, where he has already described Reform’s immigration policy as “racist”. He will say: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road. “We can choose decency. Or we can choose division. Renewal or decline. “A country, proud of its values, in control of its future, or one that succumbs, against the grain of our history, to the politics of grievance.” Read more: Working-class Brits will ‘seek solace in Farage’ if Labour fails to get a grip on migration, Home Secretary warns Read more: Nigel Farage set for Downing Street as Reform UK surges to 293 seats in shock mega poll

Sir Keir’s speech comes at a challenging moment for the Prime Minister, who faces questions about his leadership and speculation about a challenge from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s party continues to enjoy a comfortable advantage in the polls, and Labour faces a battle to keep its promises on taxation, spending and immigration. Sir Keir is expected to draw on the memories of the 1945 Labour government to inspire his party, while warning supporters that there will be more tough choices to come. He will say: “It is a test. A fight for the soul of our country, every bit as big as rebuilding Britain after the war, and we must all rise to this challenge. “And yet we need to be clear that our path, the path of renewal, it’s long, it’s difficult, it requires decisions that are not cost-free or easy. Decisions that will not always be comfortable for our party.” But Sir Keir will also seek to strike an optimistic note, saying Britain “can come together” to “pursue a shared destination” and “unite around the common good”.

