Sir Keir Starmer has called for Kemi Badenoch to sack shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy after he said mass Muslim public prayer was an “act of domination and division”.

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In a post on X, Mr Timothy said: “Mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination.”

Mr Timothy’s comments showed the Tories had a “problem with Muslims”, the Prime Minister claimed, as he pressed Mrs Badenoch to “denounce” them.

The Conservative MP was referring to an Open Iftar event held in Trafalgar Square on Monday, which was attended by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

Sir Keir said the comments meant the Conservative Party had become aligned with Tommy Robinson after Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had posted supportively of Mr Timothy’s comments.

Similar religious gatherings have long taken place in the capital city, such as the Jewish celebration of Chanukah and Easter Sunday processions.

He continued: “Perform these rituals in mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions.”

Mrs Badenoch said Mr Timothy was “defending British values” rather than “abolishing jury trials”, drawing comparisons with Justice Secretary David Lammy.

“He described it as an act of domination. Straight from the Islamist playbook. If he was in my team, he’d be gone. It’s utterly appalling. She should denounce his comments and she should sack him.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “She appointed the shadow justice secretary. He said last night that Muslims praying in public, including the mayor of London, practising his faith, are not welcome.

Too many are too polite to say this. But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination. The adhan - which declares there is no god but allah and Muhammad is his messenger - is, when called in a public place, a declaration of domination. Perform these rituals in… pic.twitter.com/PIfJAgb7Zk

“I know who I would rather have sitting on the front bench next to me, and it’s not him,” Mrs Badenoch said.

Sir Keir came back at Mrs Badenoch and said: “Her position is that the shadow justice secretary is defending British values when he says Muslims praying together in Trafalgar Square are not welcome.

“Even Tommy Robinson, I can hardly believe I’m saying this, has said today that if the shadow justice secretary had made these hateful comments two years ago the Conservative Party would have kicked him out.

“Tommy Robinson isn’t some sort of moral signpost, he was pointing out how much their party has changed. They’re more inclined to his views, and he’s right about that. The fact he’s sitting on her front bench shows she’s too weak and has got absolutely no judgment.”

Mr Timothy’s full post on X had read: “Too many are too polite to say this. But mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination.

The Adhan – which declares there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger – is, when called in a public place, a declaration of domination.

“Perform these rituals in mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions.

“And given their explicit repudiation of Christianity they certainly do not belong in our churches and cathedrals.

“I am not suggesting everybody at Trafalgar Square last night is an Islamist. But the domination of public places is straight from the Islamist playbook.

“Trafalgar Square belongs to all of us. It is a national memorial to our independence and our salvation.

“Last night was not like a televised football match or a St Patrick’s Day celebration. It was an act of domination and therefore division.

“It shouldn’t happen again.”

In the Commons, Sir Keir went on to say: “When I see religious events in Trafalgar Square, when I see Hindus celebrating Diwali, when I see Jews celebrating Chanukah live, when I see Christians performing the Passion of the Christ, or Muslims praying, that shows the great strength of our diverse city and country.

“I’ve never heard her party call out anything other than the Muslim events. It’s only when Muslims are praying. The only conclusion is the Tory Party has got a problem with Muslims.”

He continued: “The failure to condemn and sack the shadow justice secretary for the poison and division that he spreads, it’s turning out to be quite a month for the leader of the Opposition who claims she never makes any mistakes.”

A spokesman for Mrs Badenoch said Mr Timothy’s comments were based on footage showing segregated males praying at the event.

He said: “The Conservative Party believes in British values and those British values mean we are an open and tolerant society, but with boundaries.

“And freedom of religion does not mean the freedom to do anything. It comes with responsibilities.

“People are free to practise their faith but that practice does not require exclusionary use of our shared civic spaces. That is not about worship. It becomes something else which undermines social cohesion. So that is where we draw the line. And that is what Nick Timothy was talking about.”

Asked about other pictures showing women at the event, the spokesman said they were “outside the barriers”.

In a post on X following the event, Sir Sadiq said: “Community isn’t just where we live, it’s how we look after one another.

“Tonight, people of all faiths, races and backgrounds came together in the heart of our capital to break their fasts at Ramadan Tent Project’s Open Iftar.

“There’s always a place at the table in this city.”