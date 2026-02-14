The Prime Minister spoke of his determination to keep leading his party despite calls growing for his resignation

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead Labour into the next General Election. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead Labour into the next General Election days after facing calls to resign over the Peter Mandelson scandal.

Sir Keir had faced calls to resign following his appointment of Peter Mandelson, despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Pledging to continue as PM, Sir Keir told the Sun on Sunday he "absolutely" would lead Labour into the next election. He said: "I won the leadership of the Labour Party when people said I wouldn’t. I changed the Labour Party when people said I couldn’t. "I won an election when people said we wouldn’t. And now I intend to change the country, whatever other people say." Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was also seen to call for the PM to stand down on Monday during an impromptu press conference at Trades Hall in Glasgow, saying: "the distraction needs to stop". Pressed whether he had a message to those inside his party trying to oust him, the PM replied: "I think it’s absolutely clear that the party does not want to descend into the chaos of the last government. That is crystal clear.