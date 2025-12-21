Mr Trump spoke to his UK counterpart from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone on Sunday where they discussed Ukraine and Gaza among other topics. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza during the pair's final phone conversation of 2025.

The two leaders also discussed the appointment of a new ambassador to Washington DC during their pre-Christmas call on Sunday. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon [Sunday]. "The two leaders began by reflecting on the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister updated on work by the coalition of the willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities. Read more: Labour chairwoman 'confident' Starmer will be PM next Christmas as she defends 'difficult decisions' since General Election Read more: US intercepts third vessel off Venezuela’s coast in second operation this weekend

Sir Keir is said to have exchanged pleasantries with Mr Trump where the pair wished each other a merry Christmas. Picture: Alamy

"Turning to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the situation on the ground in Gaza." The appointment of Christian Turner as the UK's ambassador to the USA will "further deepen the relationship between the two countries," the Prime Minister is said to have told Mr Trump. The American President spoke to Sir Keir from Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida. Veteran diplomat Mr Turner, currently the UK's permanent representative to the United Nations, will take the job vacated by Lord Mandelson, who was sacked by Sir Keir in September after the extent of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. The call between the leaders comes just three days after the US government began releasing huge swathes of images and documents from the so-called Epstein Files.

The leaders also discussed the UK’s new ambassador to Washington, Christian Turner. Picture: Christian Turner/FCDO