Sir Keir Starmer faces calls to rule out allowing the US to use British bases to support an attack on Greenland, as Washington continues to threaten to take over the territory.

US officials have said they could use “military means” to “acquire” the semi-autonomous Danish territory, which President Donald Trump claims is vital for national security. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Prime Minister to rule out British support for such action, saying the UK “must never play midwife to American aggression directed against our Nato allies”. He said he was “deeply concerned” that Sir Keir was yet to rule out the use of British bases, and said the Prime Minister should “spell out to Trump and his lawless cabinet that the UK will never support such a dangerous act”. Read more: Starmer 'sets out position' on Greenland during phone call with Trump Read more: US Senate eyes vote to reign in Trump as fears grow over US action in Venezuela

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech to the Global Progress Action Summit. Picture: Alamy

Sir Ed’s comments come a day after UK bases and military personnel supported a US operation to seize an oil tanker in the Atlantic, said to be part of a “shadow fleet” seeking to evade sanctions on Iranian oil. Downing Street declined to comment on Sir Ed’s demand, saying it was “slightly hypothetical”, but added the Prime Minister had set out his position on Greenland “very clearly”. Sir Keir has said Greenland’s future must be a matter for the people of the territory and Denmark alone, including in a phone call with Mr Trump on Wednesday described by Downing Street sources as “positive” and “friendly”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy