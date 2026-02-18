The two leaders spoke on Tuesday night, with the Prime Minister reiterating his condemnation of "Putin's barbaric attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine", as they discussed ongoing negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump, with both agreeing that Iran must never be able to develop nuclear weapons.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two leaders spoke on Tuesday night, with the Prime Minister reiterating his condemnation of "Putin's barbaric attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine", as they discussed ongoing negotiations. Their conversation comes after the US and Iran engaged in the latest round of negotiations in Geneva that focused on the latter's nuclear capabilities. Mr Trump, who scrapped an earlier nuclear agreement with Iran during his first term, has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear programme. Iran has said it would respond with an attack of its own. Mr Trump has also threatened Iran over the killing of protesters. Read more: US officially backs UK Chagos Islands deal despite Trump branding it an 'act of great stupidity' Read more: Trump to be 'indirectly' involved in negotiations between Iran and US

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister reflected on the current situation in the region and the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid. He set out his support for the ongoing work to deliver the US-led peace plan. "The two leaders confirmed their joint commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East. "They discussed the ongoing talks between the US and Iran taking place in Geneva over Iran's nuclear programme. "Both agreed that Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon and they reiterated the need to work closely amongst allies and partners to improve regional security." Iran’s supreme leader threatened to sink US aircraft carriers to the “bottom of the sea” after the talks concluded on Tuesday. Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf, sent by Donald Trump to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei adjusts his eyeglasses during a press conference after casting his ballot for the parliamentary runoff elections in Tehran on May 10, 2024. Picture: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images