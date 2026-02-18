Starmer and Trump agree Iran 'must never' develop nuclear weapons
The two leaders spoke on Tuesday night, with the Prime Minister reiterating his condemnation of "Putin's barbaric attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine", as they discussed ongoing negotiations.
Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump, with both agreeing that Iran must never be able to develop nuclear weapons.
Their conversation comes after the US and Iran engaged in the latest round of negotiations in Geneva that focused on the latter's nuclear capabilities.
Mr Trump, who scrapped an earlier nuclear agreement with Iran during his first term, has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear programme.
Iran has said it would respond with an attack of its own. Mr Trump has also threatened Iran over the killing of protesters.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister reflected on the current situation in the region and the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid. He set out his support for the ongoing work to deliver the US-led peace plan.
"The two leaders confirmed their joint commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East.
"They discussed the ongoing talks between the US and Iran taking place in Geneva over Iran's nuclear programme.
"Both agreed that Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon and they reiterated the need to work closely amongst allies and partners to improve regional security."
Iran’s supreme leader threatened to sink US aircraft carriers to the “bottom of the sea” after the talks concluded on Tuesday.
Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf, sent by Donald Trump to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal.
“They constantly say we have sent an aircraft carrier towards Iran,” Mr Khamenei said.
"It seems that the president of the United States keeps saying that their army is the strongest army in the world.
"The strongest army in the world may sometimes receive such a slap that it cannot get back up."
Iran’s Islamic rulers are looking for a show of strength after being divided over the Geneva talks and weakened by January's nationwide protests, which saw thousands killed.
Mr Khamenei's public threats may act as political cover for the compromises his team are set to make in the negotiations with the US, including limits on Iran's nuclear programme.
Israel is also pressuring the White House to put limits on Iranian ballistic missile stocks, as well as its sponsorship of terrorist groups, alongside the nuclear issue.
Both Iran and the US expressed positive signs of a deal after the initial round of discussions took place in Oman 10 days ago.
Despite the promising signals, Mr Trump has continued to threaten Iran with military action.
The US president recently sent the Ford, the largest warship in the world, to join America's flagship carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, in the Middle East.
The combined force would allow the US to prosecute a sustained campaign of air strikes on Iran.
Israeli officials want Mr Trump to topple the regime, but analysts are sceptical that this can be achieved from the air alone.