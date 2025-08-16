Starmer 'commends' Trump peace efforts as European leaders say next step must be 'trilateral summit' with Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has joined European leaders in 'commending' Donald Trump's peace efforts following his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska - as they insisted a 'trilateral summit' with Zelenskyy must be the next step.

European leaders including the Prime Minister released a joint statement on Saturday in the wake of Mr Trump's highly-anticipated meeting with the Russian leader overnight. The leaders said they "welcomed President Trump's efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace". However, the next step would have to be further talks including Ukrainian president Zelenskyy, the statement insisted. It comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed he is set to travel to Washington for a meeting with Donald Trump on Monday. Read more: The Art of 'No Deal': Trump-Putin Ukraine summit ends without ceasefire agreement Read more: UK ready to put 'boots on the ground' in Ukraine from day one of potential ceasefire The statement penned by leaders including Starmer, President Macron of France, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, insisted they are "ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit" involving Putin. The comments come as Russia's Defence Ministry announced its forces have taken control of two Ukrainian villages in the past few hours.

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ahead of the summit. Picture: Alamy

President Zelenskyy said that "real peace" must now be achieved rather than "just another pause" following the summit. On Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer insisted that "progress has been made" following the bi-lateral talks and that the UK will "keep tightening the screws" on Putin in the coming weeks. "President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended. "While progress has been made, the next step must be further talks involving President Zelenskyy. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him. "This morning, I spoke to President Zelenskyy, President Trump and other European partners, and we all stand ready to support this next phase. "I welcome the openness of the United States, alongside Europe, to provide robust security guarantees to Ukraine as part of any deal. This is important progress and will be crucial in deterring Putin from coming back for more.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street for talks ahead of US and Russian peace talks in Alaska. Picture: Alamy

"In the meantime, until he stops his barbaric assault, we will keep tightening the screws on his war machine with even more sanctions, which have already had a punishing impact on the Russian economy and its people. Adding: "Our unwavering support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes."

Putin's ministry declared Kolodyazi village, located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was captured by troops overnight, with Vorone village, in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region, now under Russian control. It comes as Ukraine claimed Russia had launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile at its territory overnight. Russia has so far failed to comment on the claims.

Today, following a conversation with President Trump, we further coordinated positions with European leaders. The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions.



Killings must stop as soon as… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025

Posting to his platform Truth Social following the summit, Mr Trump insisted his meeting with Putin "went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European leaders". He added: "It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. "If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," he continued. "Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" It comes as Mr Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would meet him at the White House on Monday, in what many hope will not be a re-run of the pair's last Oval Office visit.

Si apre finalmente uno spiraglio per discutere di pace in Ucraina. L’Italia sta facendo la sua parte insieme ai suoi alleati occidentali. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 16, 2025