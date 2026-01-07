Sir Keir Starmer spoke with Donald Trump on Wednesday, Downing Street has confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has "set out his position" on Greenland during a phone call with Donald Trump, Downing Street has said.

The conversation took place on Wednesday, after the President hinted that US troops could be involved in invading the Nato territory of Greenland. A statement released on Tuesday revealed Mr Trump was discussing a range of methods for acquiring Greenland, stating that the goal is a "national security priority." Denmark, which governs Greenland as an overseas territory, insists the island is "not for sale." Read more: Labour peer urges Government to sanction US over actions in Venezuela Read more: Trump says US 'will always be there for NATO' as Greenland tensions rise

Reports also suggested forming a compact of free association with the island is an option being considered by Mr Trump. Downing Street provided no further update into the nature of the conversation, but the Prime Minister has repeatedly said the territory’s future must be a matter for Greenland and Denmark alone. It also comes after it was revealed Danish soldiers "will shoot first and ask questions later," if the US invade. The European nation's rules of engagement dating back to 1952 requires soldiers to “immediately” counter-attack invading forces without awaiting orders. On Wednesday, Denmark's defence ministry confirmed that the rule "remains in force." It states that in the event of an invasion: "The attacked forces must immediately take up the fight without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war."

President Trump was reportedly considering options to "acquire" Greenland. Picture: Alamy