Starmer 'sets out position' on Greenland during phone call with Trump
Sir Keir Starmer has "set out his position" on Greenland during a phone call with Donald Trump, Downing Street has said.
The conversation took place on Wednesday, after the President hinted that US troops could be involved in invading the Nato territory of Greenland.
A statement released on Tuesday revealed Mr Trump was discussing a range of methods for acquiring Greenland, stating that the goal is a "national security priority."
Denmark, which governs Greenland as an overseas territory, insists the island is "not for sale."
Reports also suggested forming a compact of free association with the island is an option being considered by Mr Trump.
Downing Street provided no further update into the nature of the conversation, but the Prime Minister has repeatedly said the territory’s future must be a matter for Greenland and Denmark alone.
It also comes after it was revealed Danish soldiers "will shoot first and ask questions later," if the US invade.
The European nation's rules of engagement dating back to 1952 requires soldiers to “immediately” counter-attack invading forces without awaiting orders.
On Wednesday, Denmark's defence ministry confirmed that the rule "remains in force."
It states that in the event of an invasion: "The attacked forces must immediately take up the fight without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war."
When approached for a comment by the Danish newspaper Berlingske, the defence ministry said: "The order on precautionary measures for military defence in the event of attacks on the country and during war, remains in force."
The phone call also saw Sir Keir and Mr Trump discuss the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera earlier in the day, continuing negotiations on the future of Ukraine and US military action in Venezuela.
Defence Secretary John Healey told Ministers in the House of Commons that UK forces supported the operation "at the request of the US."