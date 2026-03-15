Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump held a phone call where they discussed "the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping."

Tehran’s stranglehold on oil tankers passing through the narrow sea passage has driven energy prices up across the world.

On the global stage, the crisis has led Trump to appeal to other world leaders – including Sir Keir – to help secure the strait with a naval presence.

Giving a readout of the Sunday call between Sir Keir and the US leader, a Downing Street spokeswoman said the pair "discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide."

"The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences for the American service personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict," the statement added.

Sir Keir and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also agreed on the importance of ending the blockade in a separate call on Sunday.

Trump’s plea for aid from the UK and other nations on Saturday came only a week after he said the US does not “need people that join wars after we’ve already won”, in response to reports that Britain was considering sending more warships to defend its bases in the region.

It is the Prime Minister's first conversation with the US president since he called for world leaders to send warships to the Strait.

"The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences for the American service personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict," the spokesperson said.

In a readout of a separate call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the No 10 spokeswoman said: "The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the impact of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz on international shipping.

"They agreed to discuss the ongoing conflict further in their meeting tomorrow, among other bilateral issues."