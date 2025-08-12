Sir Keir and Trump at the White House earlier this year . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer is set to join a call with European leaders and Donald Trump on Wednesday, ahead of the US president’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Donald Trump has said he will try to get back "prime" Ukrainian territory ahead of peace talks with Vladimir Putin. Picture: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mr Trump said: "We’re going to change the lines, the battle lines. Russia has occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They’ve occupied some very prime territory. We’re going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine. "They have taken largely – in real estate we call it oceanfront property. That’s always the most valuable property." Mr Trump said he would speak to the Ukrainian president following the summit and suggested he could meet Mr Putin at a later date. The call on Wednesday, organised by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will include Mr Zelenskyy.

