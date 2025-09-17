US President Donald Trump at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer will host Donald Trump at his grace and favour country home on Thursday, as the Prime Minister continues his campaign to woo the US president during his unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

Donald Trump will be greeted by another guard of honour as he meets Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria at Chequers. The two leaders will attend a bilateral meeting and a business reception hosted by the Chancellor, during which trade deals between the UK and US are set to be unveiled, as well as billions in investment into the UK by tech executives forming part of Trump’s delegation. Sir Keir and Lady Victoria will bid farewell to the Trumps at Chequers, as the state visit comes to an end. The Prime Minister is hoping to keep the focus of the visit on an influx of American investment into the UK, all while both his Government and the Trump administration are plagued by scandals related to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to Scotland's First Minister John Swinney during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Read More: LIVE: 'Highest honour of my life': Trump hails UK-USA special relationship in historic banquet speech Read More: From Whisky Sours to the Rolling Stones: Inside the state banquet as menu, guest list, and revealed Overnight, Sir Keir announced the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US firms such as Blackstone and Palantir. As Sir Keir and Mr Trump meet at Chequers – the Prime Minister’s estate in Buckinghamshire – they also plan to sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities. Questions have, however, begun to arise over what American companies may want in return, with suggestions a tax on digital services – which largely impacts on US companies – could be reduced or eliminated. Hopes that a deal aimed at reducing steel tariffs on British imports to the US could be hammered out during the state visit, meanwhile, appear to have fallen by the wayside, media reports have suggested.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet at The White House in February. Picture: Alamy

Thursday afternoon’s press conference with the two leaders could prove to be the moment of most jeopardy for ensuring the state visit concludes smoothly, as questions about Lord Peter Mandelson and Mr Trump’s links to the late Epstein will likely arise. Differences of opinion over the situation in the Middle East may also prove difficult for the two men. Sir Keir has delayed his plans to recognise a Palestinian state until after Mr Trump’s visit concludes to avoid open disagreement over the matter, the Times reported. On Wednesday evening, Mr Trump was the guest of honour at a lavish state banquet in Windsor Castle, hosted by the King.