The move became Trump's latest attempt to punish Nato members for not supporting the Iran War

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Number 10 has hit back at Trump's threats to Britain's sovereignty of the Falkland Islands. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alex Storey and Georgia Bell

Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at Donald Trump's threat to review Britain's claim of the Falkland Islands.

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Downing Street insisted the Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic will remain under UK control. It comes after President Trump issued a threat to Nato for not supporting the Iran War which included reviewing Britain’s claim to the Falklands. But hitting back on Friday, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: "We could not be clearer about the UK’s position on the Falkland Islands. Read more: Trump sacks Secretary of Navy as standoff with Iran over Strait of Hormuz blockade continues Read more: 'The uncertainty and helplessness is overwhelming,' says oil tanker captain stuck in Strait of Hormuz

An Officer from the Royal Marines examines an antiquated machine gun from a pile of automatic weapons laid down by Argentinian troops at the Goose Green surrender. Goose Green was captured by men from the Parachute Regiment. Picture: Alamy

"It's long standing. It’s unchanged. Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the Islands’ right to self determination is paramount. "That's been our consistent position and will remain the case." They added: "The PM has been clear repeatedly that he won’t be pressured. He will always take a strong position on the UK's national interests, and the Falklands is no different to that." Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and invaded them in 1982 before being defeated in a short but bloody war. The president is an ally of Argentina’s president Javier Milei and Mr Trump’s relationship with Sir Keir has deteriorated dramatically since the start of the Iran crisis. The Prime Minister has refused to give the US free rein in its use of British military bases to conduct the bombing campaign against Iran.

Tensions over the territory's sovereignty led to war under Margaret Thatcher, when Argentinian forces invaded the islands in 1982. The current leader of Argentina, Javier Milei, is one of Trump’s closest allies. Britain initially blocked the US from using its bases to attack Iran, but following retaliatory Iranian airstrikes, it relented and allowed defensive operations to “protect British interests”. The matter has driven a wedge between Washington and Downing Street, with Trump increasingly piling pressure on Starmer to support the war, including branding him cowardly and “no Winston Churchill”.

Argentina's Javier Milei is one of Trump's staunchest allies. Picture: Getty

The US President also hit out at Nato members for not supporting him in his fight to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed by Iran in response to the US-Israeli strikes. The closure of the Strait sent shockwaves through international markets, as it had previously been relied upon for the safe passage of around 20 per cent of the world’s fossil fuels. Sir Christian Turner, Britain’s ambassador to the US, last week confirmed that the UK will make a wide-ranging military contribution to protect shipping in the strait. Trump also took issue with shouldering much of NATO’s financial burden, arguing that the US was propping up other members in the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte insisted European allies have followed through on their commitments . Picture: Getty