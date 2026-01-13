The US President said the board will consist of “the most important leaders of the most important nations”

Starmer could take up a role on Trump's Board of Peace in Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly considering taking up a role on Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US announced its intention to create the transitional committee in its 20-point plan for Gaza unveiled in September. Under the plan, an interim authority is expected to oversee the running of Gaza and its reconstruction. The Prime Minister could be among some of the world leaders on the board, but it is understood UK diplomats are currently seeking further details from the US State Department about the board’s role and its other members. The Sunday Times first reported that Sir Keir has received an invite, although reports suggest it was not a formal invitation and that a decision has not yet been made. Mr Trump is expected to announce board members this week, according to US media reports. Former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair is expected to be part of a separate executive board with Mr Trump's advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Read more: Foreign Secretary hails Trump’s ‘very serious’ Gaza peace plan as she backs Blair's role in 'Board of Peace' Read more: Israel to suspend two dozen humanitarian organisations for failing to meet new rules working in Gaza

Tony Blair is expected to take up a seat on the board. Picture: Getty

It will also consist of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body. Speaking to reports on Air Force One on Sunday, Mr Trump said the board is in the process of being formed and will consist of “the most important leaders of the most important nations.” “You take the most important leaders and nations, that's who the Board of Peace is going to be," he said. Following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September, Mr Trump said: "My plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the 'Board of Peace'... "It will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J Trump of the United States." He added: "We'll do it right, and we're going to put leaders from other countries on and leaders that are very distinguished leaders. "And we'll have a board, and one of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former Prime Minister Tony Blair - good man, very good man - and some others. "They'll be named over the next few days, and it'll be quite the board. Everybody wants to be on it now."Sir Tony Blair released a statement after the news was announced. It read: "President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, while ensuring Israel's absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages.

"It offers us the best chance of ending two years of war, misery and suffering, and I thank President Trump for his leadership, determination and commitment. "In particular, his willingness to chair the Board of Peace to oversee the new Gaza is a huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza, of the possibility of Israelis and Palestinians finding a path to peace, and of the potential for a broader regional and global alliance to counter the forces of extremism and promote peace and prosperity between nations."