The Prime Minister faced backlash from families and MPs after watering down the delayed legislation.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set for another U-turn in efforts to unblock the delayed Hillsborough Law. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer is set to U-turn on giving veto powers to MI5 and other security services on giving evidence in public inquiries under the Government’s Hillsborough Law.

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It means spy chiefs will face greater scrutiny as part of efforts to prevent instutional cover-ups. Instead, British intelligence officials will require authorisation by a judge if they want to withhold key information on national security grounds. The rowback comes amid a backlash over the stalemate on the government’s Hillsborough Law - legislation which has been delayed for over a year. If approved, it will enforce a duty of candour on public authorities, ensuring they truthfully assist investigations into disasters and scandals - meaning public servants could face jail if they fail to tell the truth. However, the Government wanted to amend the law to give bosses from MI5, MI6 and GCHQ the power to decide what they could disclose. Read more: Hillsborough victims' parents welcome police pledge to correct records Read more: Hillsborough Law campaigners 'disappointed' after meeting with Stamer amid fears Bill will be watered down

A view of the Hillsborough memorial plaque outside Anfield. Picture: Getty

Now, Sir Keir is expected to soften those powers following a backlash from bereaved families and MPs. The Prime Minister will also extend the new duty of candour law to cover counterterrorism police and defence intelligence in efforts to unblock the legislation. It comes after officials including police officers were found to have covered up and misled the public about events that led up to the Hillsborough Disaster. The bill was scheduled to pass a key stage - the Report Stage - in the House of Commons on Wednesday 14 January. It was delayed again amid concerns its “duty of candour" element was being watered down to protect security services such as MI5 and MI6. It comes ahead of the 37th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster this week. Sir Keir told reporters on Monday: "This week is the anniversary... a reminder of the horror of Hillsborough. “The families, many of whom I've met, have gone through huge amounts of grief and pain for a very long time, and a great deal of injustice. “We made a promise we would introduce the Hillsborough Law, a duty of candour, a duty to come forward and tell the truth. I intend to make good on that promise. We are going through the final details of that now."

Supporters were fatally crushed against the barrier as disaster strikes before the FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989. Picture: Getty