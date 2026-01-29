The deal comes amid a government push to disrupt people smugglers cashing in on migrants crossing the channel

The china deal could see a crackdown on boat engines. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Prime Minister is expected to strike new border security deal as part of his visit to China, with the government looking to disrupt the supply of small boat engines to people smugglers in Europe.

The proposed deal forms part of a government crackdown on cross-channel people smuggling, with Starmer insisting the deal will help to "cut off the supply of boats at source". A move that could prove a blow to people smuggling gangs, the Prime Minister expected to confirm the new border security agreement with China during the visit in a bid to tackle the flow of Chinese-made small boat parts. It comes as data suggests that more than half of small boat engines used by people smugglers crossing the English Channel are manufactured in China. The deal, which will see UK law enforcement agencies work directly with Chinese authorities, comes as Sir Keir Starmer met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. It's a meeting that saw with the Chinese leader call out the 'twists and turns' in the two nations' relationship. Read more: Keir Starmer touches down for trade mission in Beijing on 'burner plane' over spying fears Read more: Starmer meets Xi Jinping in Beijing as Chinese leader criticises 'twists and turns' in two nations' relations

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting in Beijing, China, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Starmer arrived in China aboard a ‘burner plane’ on Wednesday, marking the first visit by a British Prime Minister in eight years. The choice of aircraft comes amid heightened fears about state interference. It comes as the government outlined the deal, highlighting that the agreement will also scale up removals of those who do not have the right to live and work in the UK. The deal will also see the UK intensify work with China as part of a wider crackdown on synthetic opioids, Number 10 has said. On Thursday, Starmer insisted he wants the UK to have a ‘more sophisticated’ relationship with China. The meeting, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, took place in the Great Hall of the People on the first morning of his trip to China.

The deal comes as part of a crackdown on channel migrants. Picture: Getty

The new deal, which is set to be signed following the Prime Minister’s meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing today, will enable joint UK-Chinese law enforcement action before engines reach criminal networks in Europe. The government says that more than 60% of all engines used by smuggling gangs last year were found to be branded as Chinese manufactured goods. Inflatable dinghies used in small boat crossings, often made using parts sourced in China, have been enabling gangs to pack ever larger numbers onto single vessels, with recent crossings carrying over 100 people in increasingly life-threatening conditions, Number 10 said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said of the deal: "Organised immigration crime and the business model of the smuggling gangs goes beyond borders and our approach to shut them down must do the same. “This deal will help us cut off the supply of boats at source – stopping crossings before lives are put at risk and restoring control to our borders.” “This is Britain back at the top table, delivering real results for the British people through our international relationships."

Gas can and small boat engine abandoned by migrants on a beach between the Ningles cove and the “Cap d'Al. Picture: Alamy

The deal is set to include intelligence sharing in a bid to identify smugglers’ supply routes and "direct engagement with Chinese manufacturers" in a bid to curb exploitation.