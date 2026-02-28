Starmer confirms UK 'did not participate' in US-Israeli strikes on Iran ahead of Cobra meeting
The Prime Minister has confirmed that the UK 'did not participate' in US-Israeli strikes on Iran following the joint operation.
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Saturday, the Press Association understands.
President Trump and Netanyahu have announced a joint military operation as missile strikes continue to rock the Middle East.
US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.
The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.
It is understood that the UK did not participate in the US-Israeli strikes.
However, a government spokesperson confirmed the UK deployed Typhoon jets to Qatar from the RAF’s joint Typhoon squadron in January for defensive purposes.
Additional defence capabilities were deployed earlier this year to the Sovereign Base Areas, including radar systems, counter-drone systems, F-35 jets, and ground-based air defence.
Following the strikes, the Foreign Office has warned against all travel to Israel while embassies in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE have advised British nationals to immediately shelter in place and remain indoors.
A government spokesperson said the UK did not want to see “further escalation into a wider regional conflict” and reiterated Britain’s support for a negotiated solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
The spokesperson added: “Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution."
“Our immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region and we will provide them with consular assistance, available 24/7.”
Nigel Farage has taken to X that "The Prime Minister needs to change his mind on the use of our military bases and back Americans in this vital fight against Iran".