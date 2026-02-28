Starmer is set to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday as the Middle East crisis escalates. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Prime Minister has confirmed that the UK 'did not participate' in US-Israeli strikes on Iran following the joint operation.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Saturday, the Press Association understands. President Trump and Netanyahu have announced a joint military operation as missile strikes continue to rock the Middle East. US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons. The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East. Read more: Surrender arms or 'face certain death' Trump tells Iran after announcing 'major combat operations' LIVE: US and Israel launch ‘major combat operation’ on Iran

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi). Picture: Alamy

It is understood that the UK did not participate in the US-Israeli strikes. However, a government spokesperson confirmed the UK deployed Typhoon jets to Qatar from the RAF’s joint Typhoon squadron in January for defensive purposes. Additional defence capabilities were deployed earlier this year to the Sovereign Base Areas, including radar systems, counter-drone systems, F-35 jets, and ground-based air defence.

The UK stresses it did not take part in US-Israeli strikes. Picture: Alamy