Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from all sides after Labour's disastrous local election peformance - with stark warnings from powerful party figures in the wake of defeat in the local elections.

But the PM will promise sweeping changes to address the “big challenges” confronting the UK as he battles to save his job as he delivers a speech on Monday,

“To meet the challenges that our country faces, incremental change won’t cut it.“On growth, defence, Europe, energy – we need a bigger response than we anticipated in 2024 because these are not ordinary times," he will say.

It comes as his former deputy PM Angela Rayner on Sunday warned it’s Labour’s “last chance” to “show we understand the scale of change the moment calls for” after the party lost more than 1,400 seats across the country.

In an apparent swipe at Sir Keir Starmer, the MP said the Prime Minister “must now meet the moment and set out the change our country needs.”

Backing Andy Burnham, she said: "This is bigger than personalities, but it is time to acknowledge that blocking Andy Burnham was a mistake,” Rayner said on Sunday.

She added: "We must show we understand the scale of change the moment calls for - that means bringing our best players into Parliament - and embracing the type of agenda that has been successful at a local level, rather than reaching back to an agenda and politics that has failed people.”

It comes as calls grow for the PM to quit - with Labour MP Catherine West telling LBC a cabinet minister must launch a leadership bid by tonight or else she will tomorrow.

But Sir Keir has refused to quit, saying today he wants to stay Prime Minister for the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Wes Streeting has allegedly told Sir Keir he is preparing a “case” to become the next leader and will reveal it to Downing Street as early as next week, according to the Telegraph.

The Health Secretary reportedly told No 10 that he is not planning to challenge Sir Keir directly, but is readying the “case” for a leadership challenge if it “all falls apart” and a contest is triggered by different candidate.

Labour lost more than 1,400 seats in Thursday's contest, more than half of those it was defending in these elections, and lost 37 councils.