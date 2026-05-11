LIVE: Starmer on the edge: Keir prepares crunch speech as Streeting ‘ready to be PM’ and Rayner calls for change ‘now’
Labour has lost more than 1,400 seats, more than half of those it was defending in the local elections
Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from all sides after Labour's disastrous local election peformance - with stark warnings from powerful party figures in the wake of defeat in the local elections.
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But the PM will promise sweeping changes to address the “big challenges” confronting the UK as he battles to save his job as he delivers a speech on Monday,
“To meet the challenges that our country faces, incremental change won’t cut it.“On growth, defence, Europe, energy – we need a bigger response than we anticipated in 2024 because these are not ordinary times," he will say.
It comes as his former deputy PM Angela Rayner on Sunday warned it’s Labour’s “last chance” to “show we understand the scale of change the moment calls for” after the party lost more than 1,400 seats across the country.
In an apparent swipe at Sir Keir Starmer, the MP said the Prime Minister “must now meet the moment and set out the change our country needs.”
Backing Andy Burnham, she said: "This is bigger than personalities, but it is time to acknowledge that blocking Andy Burnham was a mistake,” Rayner said on Sunday.
She added: "We must show we understand the scale of change the moment calls for - that means bringing our best players into Parliament - and embracing the type of agenda that has been successful at a local level, rather than reaching back to an agenda and politics that has failed people.”
It comes as calls grow for the PM to quit - with Labour MP Catherine West telling LBC a cabinet minister must launch a leadership bid by tonight or else she will tomorrow.
But Sir Keir has refused to quit, saying today he wants to stay Prime Minister for the next 10 years.
Meanwhile, Wes Streeting has allegedly told Sir Keir he is preparing a “case” to become the next leader and will reveal it to Downing Street as early as next week, according to the Telegraph.
The Health Secretary reportedly told No 10 that he is not planning to challenge Sir Keir directly, but is readying the “case” for a leadership challenge if it “all falls apart” and a contest is triggered by different candidate.
Labour lost more than 1,400 seats in Thursday's contest, more than half of those it was defending in these elections, and lost 37 councils.
While prominent Labour figures in Westminster have questioned Sir Keir’s position the Prime Minister has insisted he would not “walk away and plunge the country into chaos”.
Reform UK Nigel Farage has claimed the elections illustrated a “truly historic shift in British politics” after his party made huge gains.
Labour also suffered from voters switching to the Green Party as Zack Polanski said of the era of two-party politics “it not just dying, it is dead and it is buried”.
Follow all the latest in our live blog here.
Labour are experiencing an electoral bloodbath, losing scores of seats across Britain - while Reform and the Greens are gaining seats across the country.
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Speech expected this morning
Sir Keir is set to deliver a speech on Monday morning to mark the start of a crunch week for his premiership.
In it, the PM will promise sweeping changes to address the “big challenges” confronting the UK as he battles to save his job.
'I will stand up to big challenges', Starmer to say as he fights to stay in job
Sir Keir Starmer will promise sweeping changes to address the “big challenges” confronting the UK as he battles to save his job.
The Prime Minister insists his plan will demonstrate “hope, urgency and exactly whose side we are on” after Labour’s disastrous election results in England, Scotland and Wales put his position in peril.
The speech on Monday marks the start of a crunch week for his premiership.Labour MPs will be encouraged to endorse a leadership challenge if he fails to convince them he can pull the party out of a slump which has seen votes and seats flow to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and Zack Polanski’s Green Party.
On Wednesday, the King’s Speech will set out his Government’s priorities for new laws in Parliament.The Prime Minister will say: “To meet the challenges that our country faces, incremental change won’t cut it.
Green Party candidate arrested over alleged anti-Semitic social media posts elected to London council
The Green Party has confirmed a councillor voted into Lambeth council will sit as an independent despite recently being arrested over alleged antisemitic posts on social media.
Saiqa Ali was suspended by the party in April over a string of social media posts.
In one post, she allegedly wrote that Donald Trump “is owned by Jews”.
In another, she posted a snake with the Israeli flag printed on its skin wrapping itself around the world.
“It’s time to cut the head of this snake. #FreePalestine,” a caption allegedly read.
She was arrested by Met Police officers on Thursday, April 30 ,a week before the local elections.
‘Blocking Burnham was a mistake’, Rayner tells Starmer in bombshell statement
Blocking Andy Burnham from standing in Parliament was a mistake, Angela Rayner has said - as she urged the party to change course following a disastrous local election.
The former cabinet minister warned it’s Labour’s “last chance” to “show we understand the scale of change the moment calls for” after the party lost more than 1,400 seats across the country.
In an apparent swipe at Sir Keir Starmer, the MP said the Prime Minister “must now meet the moment and set out the change our country needs.”
"This is bigger than personalities, but it is time to acknowledge that blocking Andy Burnham was a mistake,” Rayner said on Sunday.
Burnham was blocked from standing in a by-election following a decision from Labour's ruling committee back in January.
Many see the Manchester mayor as a viable candidate to replace Starmer and a by-election could have set him up for a leadership contest.
Labour minister booed with 'shame' while speaking at anti-Semitism rally
Pat McFadden was booed and jeered as he took the stage at the rally against antisemitism.
Protestors shouted “shame”, “it’s your party’s fault”, “when will you act” and “Jew harmer” at the Work and Pensions Secretary as he addressed crowds outside Downing Street.
As his voice was drowned out by the boos, Mr McFadden said: “Friends, I hear you, I am with you, I am here to fight antisemitism.”
Protesters could be seen waving Israeli flags, the Union flag, Iranian protest flags and holding protest placards.
Some signs say “British Jews deserve better”, “where is Keir” and “Brits against antisemitism”.
Who is Catherine West?The Foreign Office minister has challenged Sir Keir to a leadership contest - but who is she?
Born in Australia, Catherine West grew up in Mansfield, north-east of Melbourne
Before moving to the UK, she worked as a social worker at a refuge for survivors of child sexual abuse in Darwin.
She later taught English in Nanjing, China, where she developed her Mandarin. She is reported to speak five languages.
West moved to London in 1998 after her husband took a job at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She then worked as a parliamentary caseworker for David Lammy after he was elected in 2000.
In 2002, she was elected as a Labour councillor in Islington, reportedly after being encouraged to stand by Lammy.
She remained on the council for 12 years, serving as leader of Islington Council from 2010 to 2013.
West was elected to Parliament in 2015, representing Hornsey and Wood Green — now Hornsey and Friern Barnet — in north London.
Under Jeremy Corbyn, she served as a shadow foreign minister. She was later sacked from the frontbench after defying the whip to back continued UK membership of the single market after Brexit.
When Sir Keir Starmer became Labour leader in 2020, she returned to the shadow foreign affairs team.
In 2024, she was appointed junior minister for the Indo-Pacific.
Our next Prime Minister? Catherine West speaks to LBC
Rebel MP vows to launch leadership challenge if 'unconvinced' by Starmer's plan
Catherine West has told LBC she will launch a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer if she is "unconvinced" by his speech in the House of Commons tomorrow.
The Hornsey and Friern Barnet MP said on Saturday she would rather see a frontbencher take on the Prime Minister after the party’s humiliating defeat in the local elections.
Ms West warned cabinet ministers have until Monday to put themselves forward before she throws her hat in the ring.
"I think it's not just about the personality of our leader, it's also about the whole approach," she said.
Get the full story by Alice Padgett here.
Ousting Starmer won't 'magically improve' country
Bridget Phillipson brushed off the likelihood of a leadership contest, telling LBC's Lewis Goodall she was confident the Sir Keir would lead Labour into the next election
Ms Phillipson described the scale of Labour's defeat in the local elections as "stark" but insisted the PM "gets it", adding: "We know that we have to be better than we are."
She said she believed Sir Keir would lead Labour into the next election and to stay in post for another eight years.
Get the full story from Issy Clarke here.
'He's like a doughnut... all edge, no centre': LBC callers explain Starmer's unpopularity