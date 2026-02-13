The Prime Minister is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference

Sir Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Munich Security Conference in Munich. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce that Europe must relinquish its reliance on the United States in an address to other leaders at a defence summit.

The Prime Minister will also argue for the UK to move closer to the European Union, while calling for more of a "defence alliance" between nations. Sir Keir will address around 50 other world leaders at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he has already met with Germany’s Friedrich Merz and France’s Emmanuel Macron. He is expected to say: "We are not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore. Because we know that, in dangerous times, we would not take control by turning inward – we would surrender it and I won’t let that happen. Read more: Starmer says UK and Europe need each other for 'security' as Zelenskyy calls on allies for support Read more: Trump says he plans to visit Venezuela after establishing 'very good' relationship with interim leader

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Freidrich Merz at the Munich Security Conference. Picture: Alamy

"There is no British security without Europe, and no European security without Britain. That is the lesson of history – and it is today’s reality too." The Prime Minister will praise the US’s contribution to European security and say it remains a key ally. But as Mr Trump’s administration has upended the international order and denigrated traditional allies in Europe, the bloc must reduce its dependence on the US and take more responsibility for its own defence, Sir Keir will suggest. European defence and the future of the transatlantic relationship are on the agenda at the conference, at a time when America’s commitment to NATO has been called into question. Tensions flared over the US's recent threat to take over Greenland from NATO partner Denmark, and insults directed at various leaders. In his speech to the summit on Saturday, the Prime Minister will call for a more European defence alliance and greater autonomy for the continent.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Picture: Alamy