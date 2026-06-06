The Ukrainian president will visit the UK with the French President and German Chancellor after a week of heightened hostilities with Russia

Sir Keir Starmer will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz for talks in No 10 on Sunday, Downing Street has confirmed.

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The Ukrainian leader will visit the UK with the French President and German Chancellor after a week of heightened hostilities and Vladimir Putin’s rejection of his proposal of face-to-face talks on Moscow’s war. A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeted St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, on Saturday, underscoring Kyiv’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia. In Ukraine, one person was killed and three wounded overnight into Saturday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as Russian forces struck three districts nearly 30 times with drones and artillery, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha said. Read more: Ukraine strikes Russian warships docked near St Petersberg as Putin's economic forum begins Read more: UK summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone attack on Nato member Romania

France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The French Elysee said in a statement: "This meeting will allow them to continue their ​close coordination on our shared agenda of ​continuing support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on ⁠Russia’s war effort. "Russia is facing ​military, economic, and strategic failure — and persists, unsuccessfully, on ​the front lines in a deadly war." Sunday's Downing Street meeting will also "take stock of the work undertaken in favour of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the European continent", the French presidency said. President Zelenskyy said Ukrainian drones had reached targets around 1,000km away in the St Petersburg region on Friday, including what he described as Russian naval arsenals and a base in Kronstadt. Writing on X, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Last night, our drones covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometres to the St Petersburg region – to the enemy navy’s arsenals and a base in Kronstadt.