Prime Minister to host Zelenskyy alongside French and German leaders to discuss support for Ukraine
The Ukrainian president will visit the UK with the French President and German Chancellor after a week of heightened hostilities with Russia
The Prime Minister will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz for talks in No 10 on Sunday, Downing Street has confirmed.
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The Ukrainian leader will visit the UK with the French President and German Chancellor after a week of heightened hostilities and Vladimir Putin’s rejection of his proposal of face-to-face talks on Moscow’s war.
A large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeted St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, on Saturday, underscoring Kyiv’s growing ability to hit deep inside Russia.
In Ukraine, one person was killed and three wounded overnight into Saturday in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as Russian forces struck three districts nearly 30 times with drones and artillery, regional head Oleksandr Hanzha said.
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The French Elysee said in a statement: "This meeting will allow them to continue their close coordination on our shared agenda of continuing support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia’s war effort.
"Russia is facing military, economic, and strategic failure — and persists, unsuccessfully, on the front lines in a deadly war."
Sunday's Downing Street meeting will also "take stock of the work undertaken in favour of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the European continent", the French presidency said.
President Zelenskyy said Ukrainian drones had reached targets around 1,000km away in the St Petersburg region on Friday, including what he described as Russian naval arsenals and a base in Kronstadt.
Writing on X, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Last night, our drones covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometres to the St Petersburg region – to the enemy navy’s arsenals and a base in Kronstadt.
Speaking before an European Union meeting on Friday, Mr Macron said: "I believe that it is now up to Ukraine and Russia to establish both a ceasefire and a peace plan. It is the Europeans who can help with this.
"I think now is the time, given how the situation is developing," he added in a nod to Ukraine’s recent military success."
On Friday, Putin rejected a proposal by Mr Zelenskyy for face-to-face talks on the four-year-old war, claiming he saw "no point" in a meeting.
The so-called E3 group of nations meeting the Ukrainian leader are some of Kyiv’s staunchest allies, with the UK and France leading the so-called "coalition of the willing" initiative to provide security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace process.
Putin has refused to entertain any agreement which doesn’t involve Kyiv surrendering swathes of land it still holds in the eastern Donbas region.
Mr Zelenskyy has previously said it was time for the Kremlin chief to agree to a ceasefire along the current front lines.