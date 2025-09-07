Sir Keir Starmer has slammed a 'brutal' overnight Russian assault on Kyiv - saying the strikes show Vladimir Putin is not serious about peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister responded after the Ukrainian capital was among several regions attacked by a Russian aerial onslaught on Saturday night.

Russia launched more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles into Ukraine - with the unmanned aircraft crossing the border from Belarus.

Four people, including a baby, were killed in the nighttime attacks.

Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir said: "I’m appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which killed civilians and hit infrastructure. For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged.