Starmer slams 'cowardly' Russian air strikes which hit Ukrainian government buildings for first time
Sir Keir Starmer has slammed a 'brutal' overnight Russian assault on Kyiv - saying the strikes show Vladimir Putin is not serious about peace in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister responded after the Ukrainian capital was among several regions attacked by a Russian aerial onslaught on Saturday night.
Russia launched more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles into Ukraine - with the unmanned aircraft crossing the border from Belarus.
Four people, including a baby, were killed in the nighttime attacks.
Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir said: "I’m appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which killed civilians and hit infrastructure. For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged.
"These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace.
"Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty."
During the attacks, the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv was damaged, becoming the first Government building to be hit by Putin's forces.
The structure caught fire during the attack and residential buildings in the capital were destroyed.
Elsewhere in the country, more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed in Safonivka, and another one in the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was also hit in Odesa.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack, calling it a "deliberate crime" and a "prolongation of the war".