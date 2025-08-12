Sir Keir Starmer will co-chair a meeting with pro-Ukraine allies on Wednesday, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will co-chair a meeting with pro-Ukraine allies on Wednesday after a call with US President Donald Trump and European leaders about ending the war.

Sir Keir will join a virtual call at midday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They will then be joined by Mr Trump and US vice president JD Vance. Later, the Prime Minister will co-chair a Coalition of the Willing meeting to update wider partners on the day’s discussions. The Coalition of the Willing is an international effort to support Ukraine towards a lasting peace, led by the UK, France and Ukraine. It is made up of 31 countries that have pledged strengthened support for Kyiv, including 27 European countries, as well as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) and Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) listen to a NATO military officer during a previous Coalition of the Willing meeting at a military base at Northwood Headquarters in north-west London in July. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of Wednesday’s call, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister remains absolutely focused on a solution to this conflict grounded in Ukraine’s national interests. "He is determined to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, backed by robust and credible security guarantees that will deter Russia from threatening Ukraine in future." Read more: Zelenskyy reveals region Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw from as part of ceasefire deal Read more: Ukraine vows to hold on to its land as UK to host summit of US and European officials ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet with Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

This comes ahead of the expected meeting between Mr Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The two leaders are set to meet to discuss the future of the Kremlin’s invasion, without the presence of Mr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President said at a news briefing on Tuesday that Mr Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw from the remaining 30 per cent of the Donetsk region that Kyiv controls as part of a ceasefire deal. This was conveyed to him by US officials, Mr Zelenskyy explained.

Local residents carry their belongings out of a heavily damaged residential building following a Russian strike in the town of Bilozerske, Donetsk region on August 12. Picture: Genya SAVILOV / AFP

However, he reiterated that Ukraine would not withdraw from territories it controls because it is unconstitutional and would only serve as a springboard for a future Russian invasion. Mr Trump has also signalled he thinks Ukraine might need to cede territory in order to end the conflict, stating there is likely to be "some land-swapping going on". Speaking during a lengthy press conference on Monday, Mr Trump pledged to "try to get back" some of Ukraine’s "oceanfront property" from Russia.

Donald Trump has said he will try to get back "prime" Ukrainian territory ahead of peace talks with Vladimir Putin. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

He said: "We’re going to change the lines, the battle lines. Russia has occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They’ve occupied some very prime territory. We’re going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine. "They have taken largely – in real estate we call it oceanfront property. That’s always the most valuable property." A statement released by the European Union on Tuesday read: "A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force. "The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. "The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. "Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities."