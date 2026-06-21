Starmer claimed he would fight a challenge on Friday morning, following the sweeping victory of Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election

By Poppy Jacobs

The debate over Starmer's position continues, with rumours that the Prime Minister faces a deadline of Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting to set a timetable for his departure.

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It comes after Sir Keir insisted he would fight any leadership contest, with Downing Street denying reports he has plans to step down from his role. Starmer claimed he would face off any challenge on Friday morning, following the sweeping victory of elected Labour MP Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election. Yet around a quarter of the Parliamentary Labour Party - about 100 Labour MPs - are now calling publicly and explicitly for Starmer to go. One senior source claimed Sir Keir "has until Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting to provide a timetable for his departure." "It’s his final chance to go gracefully and with some dignity, otherwise it will be brutal and humiliating for him.” Read more: King to become first head of state to reveal personal tax bill in bid to show transparency over royal finances Read more: ‘Never an excuse for abuse’ Women's charities condemn Reform MP over ‘irresponsible’ domestic violence claims

Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on as he speaks to the members of the media on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Picture: Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Amongst the rumours, reports are emerging claiming allies of Mr Burnham are plotting a "coronation" rather than a contest, with Labour MPs being called to support to the former Greater Manchester mayor. It is understood that former health secretary Wes Streeting has also been urged to strike a deal to avoid a contest, with speculation that he could be named as chancellor if he agrees not to run. Sir Keir is understood to have spoken to a number of Cabinet ministers on Friday, some of whom are reported to have told him he should set out a timetable for his departure. Some MPs who had signed a statement rejecting calls for a leadership election last month have now reversed their position, while others say it's up to Starmer to decide whether his exit is toxic. Some in Westminster believe a contest could begin as early as next week - but others favour a longer wait to allow Mr Burnham to prepare for government. However, there is concern by some that nobody knows what Mr Burnham would actually do once in office, and the British public deserve to have their say on who will be the next Prime Minister.

Britain's Labour party candidate Andy Burnham, who won with overwhelming support, speaks to supporters after the Makerfield by-election in Ashton in Makerfield, England. Picture: Alamy